Charles Hurt's net worth, wife, and story: Key facts about the journalist

Charles Hurt is a renowned American journalist, columnist and Fox News contributor. He has established himself for over 20 years as a leading voice in American political discourse, often celebrated for his sharp conservative insights and incisive commentary. He once said:

I know desperation in a politician when I see it.

Key takeaways

Charles Hurt is the son of investigative journalist and former Reader's Digest editor Henry C. Hurt.

and former Reader's Digest editor Henry C. Hurt. He was named as one of the 50 Most Beautiful People on Capitol Hill in 2007.

Hurt works as a co-host on Fox & Friends Weekend .

on . He is married to Stephanie Hurt and has three kids.

Profile summary

Full name Charles Hurt Gender Male Date of birth 1971 Age 54 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Chatham, Virginia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Father Henry C. Hurt Mother Margaret Nolting Williams Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Stephanie Hurt Children 3 University/college Hampden-Sydney College Profession Journalist, columnist, political commentator Social media X (Twitter)

Charlie Hurt was born into a family of Journalists

Hurt was born in 1971 in Chatham, Virginia, United States, to Henry C. Hurt, a former Reader's Digest editor and veteran investigative journalist. His mother was Margaret Nolting Williams.

Charlie has an older brother, Robert Hurt, a former US Congressman whose term ended in 2016. The media and public service background of Charles Hurt’s family likely shaped his love for journalism and politics.

Hurt's journalism career began at an early age

Charlie's first job in newspapering was in Chatham, Virginia. At 8 to 11 years old, he and his brother Robert managed the Gilmer News and Gossip newspaper, a single-sheet publication, in Chatham, Virginia.

Despite his father Henry's warnings about the financial instability of writing, Hurt persisted. During college at Hampden-Sydney College (1991-1995), he interned and got his first pay during the summer at the Danville Register & Bee in 1993.

He also worked at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in 1994. After graduating with degrees in English and Political Science in 1995, Hurt landed a temporary internship with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

His first full-time job was at The Detroit News

After graduating in 1995, he joined The Detroit News as a replacement worker during a strike, where he covered topics like gang murders and corruption. His investigative series on the Detroit Fire Department earned him notable awards like the Roy W. Howard Award for public service and reporting.

In 2001, he moved to Washington, D.C., to join The Charlotte Observer, covering politics and notable figures like Senator John Edwards. Hurt later worked as a Capitol Hill reporter for The Washington Times from 2003 to 2007.

White House correspondence

He also served as D.C. Bureau Chief and news columnist covering the White House for The New York Post. In 2011, he went back to The Washington Times as a political columnist and was named the opinion editor in December 2016.

Charlie joined Fox News Channel as a contributor in 2016. In January 2025, he fully joined Fox as a co-host with Rachel Campos-Duffy on Fox & Friends Weekend. He still writes a regular column for The Times. Hurt said in a statement to The Washington Times in January 2025:

While I am sad to be leaving my full-time position as opinion editor, I will forever be a proud veteran of the paper where I’ve spent most of my career, and proud of the columns I write for its dedicated readers.

Hurt connects with listeners through his podcast

Charlie and Washington Times deputy opinion editor and columnist Kelly Sadler co-own a podcast titled Politically Unstable. It combines news and commentary, offering a direct connection with his audience.

Charles is conservative and bold

He is known for his conservative views, attire, jovial personality and bold commentary on Fox News programs. His style is often described as provocative, and his Republican-leaning views are evident in his analysis.

What books has Charles Hurt authored?

He is the author of Still Winning: Why America Went All In on Donald Trump-And Why We Must Do It Again. As published on Goodreads, the book analyses Donald Trump's 2016 election appeal and resonance with voters.

What happened to Charles Hurt?

There is no report of anything that happened to him. However, there is another Charles Hurt, a Juvenile Officer with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, who was shot at work.

Is Charlie Hurt gay?

Hurt is not gay. He married Stephanie, and they have three children. Charles Hurt's children are Lily, Henry, and Sam.

There are also rumours of Charles Hurt's wife separating from him because of infidelity, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Charles Hurt's net worth is unknown

His estimated net worth might be uncertain, but Charles Hurt's salary from speaking fees ranges from $10,000 to $20,000 per event. His hourly salary is $22.33 per ZipRecruiter.

Frequently asked questions

How tall is Charlie Hurt? Charles Hurt's exact height and other body measurements are uncertain for now.

Charles Hurt's exact height and other body measurements are uncertain for now. Where is Charlie Hurt from? He is from Chatham, Virginia, United States.

He is from Chatham, Virginia, United States. Who is Charlie Hurt replacing on Fox? He replaced Will Cain.

He replaced Will Cain. Does Charlie Hurt wear a wig? He has confirmed wearing a hairpiece.

He has confirmed wearing a hairpiece. How many children does Charlie Hurt have? He has three children with Stephanie Hurt.

Conclusion

Charles Hurt is a force in American journalism and political commentary. His professional and personal achievements have made him a compelling figure in the country's media sector.

