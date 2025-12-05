Is Colin Farrell married? Breaking down all his high-profile romances

Colin Farrell is not married but has been linked to multiple high-profile relationships. His last public relationship was with Kelly McNamara, which ended around early 2023.

Colin at AMC Lincoln Square on Sept 15, 2025 (L). Farrell and his son, Henry Tadeusz Farrell, at the Dolby Theatre, on March 12, 2023 (R). Photo by John Nacion, Frederic J. Brown (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Colin Farrell has never been legally married , and the closest he came to marriage was his non-binding relationship with Amelia Warner in 2001.

, and the closest he came to marriage was his non-binding in 2001. He has dated multiple high-profile women , including Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, Kim Bordenave, and Lake Bell.

, including Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, Kim Bordenave, and Lake Bell. He has two sons from his past relationships.

from his past relationships. Farrell's last public romantic relationship was with Kelly McNamara.

Profile summary

Full name Colin James Farrell Date of birth May 31, 1976 Age 49 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Castleknock, Dublin, Ireland Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Irish Father Eamon Farrell Mother Rita Farrell Siblings Claudine, Eamon, and Catherine Relationship status Single Ex-girlfriend Kelly McNamara Children James Padraig Farrell and Henry Tadeusz Farrell Education St Brigid's National School, Castleknock College, and Gormanston College Profession Actor Net worth $80 million Social media X (Twitter)

Is Colin Farrell married?

Colin Farrell is unmarried, and there are no public reports of his wife. He once had a non-binding ceremony with actress Amelia Warner in 2001 during a vacation in Tahiti, before splitting in 2001.

Exploring Colin Farrell's dating history

Colin Farrell has had a series of high-profile relationships. Here is a summary of the women he has been linked to.

1. Amelia Warner

Amelia Warner and Colin Farrell. Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Amelia Warner

Amelia Warner Date of birth : June 4, 1982

: June 4, 1982 Age : 43 years old (as of 2025)

: 43 years old (as of 2025) Career: Actress, composer, and musician

In 2001, during a vacation trip to Tahiti, Farrell married fellow actress Amelia Warner. However, their relationship was not legally binding.

The duo appeared at multiple red carpet events before splitting the following year. She has been married to Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan since 2013.

2. Michelle Rodriguez

Colin Farrell and Michelle Rodriguez. Photo by Lee Celano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mayte Michelle Rodriguez

Mayte Michelle Rodriguez Date of birth : July 12, 1978

: July 12, 1978 Age: 47 years old (as of 2025)

47 years old (as of 2025) Career: Actress

In the early 2000s, Colin was rumoured to be dating Michelle Rodriguez. The duo had crossed paths on the set of 2003's S.W.A.T. and were rumoured to have dated for a while.

3. Kim Bordenave

Model Kim Bordenave and actor Colin Farrell at the 75th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on March 23, 2003 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kim Bordenave

: Kim Bordenave Date of birth : 1972

: 1972 Age: 53 years old (as of 2025)

53 years old (as of 2025) Career: Model

The Irish actor dated popular model Kim Bordenave for two years. During their time together, he took her as his date to the 75th Annual Academy Awards. They also welcomed a son, James Padraig, on September 12, 2003.

4. Nicole Narain

Colin Farrell at The 16th Governors Awards on Nov 16, 2025, in LA (L). Nicole Narrain at the Vice nightclub on Sept 13, 2007, in LA (R). Photo by JC Olivera, Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Nicole Narain

: Nicole Narain Date of birth : July 28, 1974

: July 28, 1974 Age: 51 years old (as of 2025)

51 years old (as of 2025) Career: Model, actress, and Playboy Playmate

In the early 2000s, Farrell privately dated Playboy playmate Nicole Narain. However, two years after their break-up, Farrell went to court to block Nicole from selling a tape they had recorded during their time together. The tape, which he claimed that he had agreed to participate in with the understanding that it would never be made public.

According to Nicole's lawyer, Leodis Matthews, they eventually reached an amicable settlement. He revealed,

It's an amicable settlement. We were able to completely resolve it. The terms are confidential.

5. Britney Spears

Singer Britney Spears and actor Colin Farrell at the premiere of 'The Recruit' at the Cinerama Dome on January 28, 2003, in Hollywood, California. Photo by Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Britney Jean Spears

Britney Jean Spears Date of birth: December 2, 1981

December 2, 1981 Age: 44 years old (as of 2025)

44 years old (as of 2025) Career: Singer and songwriter

During the premiere of the Recruit, Farrell brought American pop star Britney Spears as his date, which sent fans into a frenzy. However, in her memo, Spears revealed that their relationship was a short-lived affair, as she was still recovering from her past relationship with Justin Timberlake. She claimed,

Brawl is the only word for it — we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight.

As I had before when I’d felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun, that in this case I was vulnerable because I wasn’t over Justin yet.

6. Lindsay Lohan

Colin Farrell during the 73rd San Sebastian International Festival on Sept 25, 2025 (L). Lindsay Lohan at the Premiere of "Freakier Friday"(R). Photo by Juan Naharro, Don Arnold (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lindsay Dee Lohan

Lindsay Dee Lohan Date of birth : July 2, 1986

: July 2, 1986 Age : 39 years old (as of 2025)

: 39 years old (as of 2025) Career: Actress

In 2004, Lindsay Lohan and Colin Farrell were spotted partying together, which sparked rumours of a potential relationship. However, the duo went ahead to appear on Saturday Night Live, where they joked about their alleged relationship.

7. Carmen Electra

Carmen Electra and Colin Farrell. Photo by Michael Bezjian (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Carmen Electra

: Carmen Electra Date of birth : April 20, 1972

: April 20, 1972 Age : 53 years old (as of 2025)

: 53 years old (as of 2025) Career: Actress, model, media personality, and singer

In 2006, Carmen and Farrell sparked dating rumours after they were spotted at multiple parties and red-carpet events together. Despite PDA during their outings, the duo never confirmed that they were in a relationship.

8. Lake Bell

Colin Farrell and Lake Bell at Mandarin Oriental on April 27, 2006, in New York City. Photo by Patrick Hannaway (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Lake Siegel Bell

: Lake Siegel Bell Date of birth : March 24, 1979

: March 24, 1979 Age : 46 years old (as of 2025)

: 46 years old (as of 2025) Career: Actress, screenwriter, and director

Colin Farrell began dating a fellow Pride and Glory co-star after meeting her on the set of the film. The duo made their relationship public during a red-carpet event and attended multiple events, including the ASPCA in New York in 2007. However, they ended their relationship before the crime drama film was released.

During their time together, the ex-couple was rumoured to have married in a private wedding as he frequently wore a ring. However, when asked about the news, Colin's representative refused to elaborate. The representative said,

I don't know. This is a private matter.

9. Alicja Bachleda

Alicja Bachleda and Colin Farrell at the Dublin premiere of "Ondine" on February 18, 2010, in Dublin, Ireland. Photo by Phillip Massey (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Alicja Bachleda-Curuś

: Alicja Bachleda-Curuś Date of birth: May 12, 1983

May 12, 1983 Age: 42 years old (as of 2025)

42 years old (as of 2025) Career: Actress and singer

While filming Ondine, Farrell met Polish actress Alicja Bachleda, and shortly, they began dating. During the film's premiere, Bachleda talked of their early relationship. She said,

We were very professional and focused on our part and our jobs. The story itself is so beautiful we really didn’t have time to get our true emotions [on screen].

During their time together, they welcomed a son, Henry Tadeusz Farrell, born in 2009. They dated for two years before quietly ending their relationship in 2010. Alicja said,

Colin and I have decided to part on friendly terms and we no longer live together. He isn't my boyfriend. But we still remain friends and are respectful towards each other and give each other mutual support. We will make sure our son Henry feels completely loved," she said without explaining the reason for the split.

10. Kelly McNamara

Colin and Kelly McNamara in 2017. Photo by BackGrid (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kelly McNamara

Kelly McNamara Career: Personal assistant

The Irish actor was linked to be dating a mystery lady since 2016, who was later revealed to be Kelly McNamara. She reportedly worked as a personal assistant to U2 guitarist, David Howell Evans, popularly known as The Edge.

In a November 14, 2017, interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Colin opened up about how they made their relationship work, despite their busy schedule. He said,

My girlfriend, she travels a lot as well with work so often times we’re two ships passing in the night. But we make sure to find a port that we can, you know, rendezvous at.

Colin Farrell and Kelly Macnamara called off their relationship in late 2022. It is alleged that their busy schedule prompted them to part ways.

About the mothers of Colin Farrell's children and custody

Colin Farrell welcomed his eldest son James with model Kim Bordenave, while his youngest son's mother is Polish actress Alicja Bachleda-Curuś.

Colin does not have sole custody of his son, James, who suffers from Angelman syndrome, as they decided to place him in a long-term care facility. During an interview with People magazine, he discussed the difficult decision, stating that all he wants is for the world to treat his son with respect. He said,

I want the world to be kind to James. I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect.

Colin Farrell (R) and his son Henry Farrell at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. Photo by Patrick T. Fallon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Prior to James's birth, Kim published a blog post criticising Colin for not taking care of her during her pregnancy with their son. She wrote,

I never said he could have custody of our son. I plan on raising this child. I would also like to say that since you won't be present for our son's birth, I should name him whatever the hell I want.

Colin Farrell and his mother Rita Farrell at the Irish Premiere of 'Total Recall' at the Savoy Cinema on August 14, 2012, in Dublin, Ireland. Photo by Phillip Massey (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Final word

This article addresses the numerous queries about "Is Colin Farrell married?" The Irish actor is unmarried and publicly single. He previously dated multiple women in the entertainment industry, with his last public relationship being with Kelly McNamara. Farrell has two sons from his previous relationships.

READ MORE: Colin Farrell's son, James Padraig Farrell

Briefly.co.za shared an article about James Padraig Farrell, a celebrity kid best known as the son of popular Irish actor Colin Farrell and model Kim Bordenave.

Born in September 2003, James was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome. Colin has been vocal about his son's condition, including founding a foundation in his honour. His parents recently admitted him to a long-term care facility.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News