Colin Farrell's son, James Padraig Farrell: age, disability, mother, net worth

If you are a die-hard fan of Hollywood action movies, you should know Colin Farrell, famed for his villainous roles in blockbusters like 2022's The Batman, where he portrayed The Penguin. James Padraig Farrell is the oldest son of the acclaimed Irish actor and his ex-girlfriend, Kim Bordenave. But what is the story of the actor's son?

Colin arrived with his son James at Krystle Nightclub, where his brother Eamon celebrated his marriage in Dublin, Ireland. Photo: Phillip Massey/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

James Padraig Farrell was born with a medical disability. His father is among the few celebrities who show candidness about their children's disability. Far from shying away, Colin openly discusses his son's condition, sparking further public interest in the promising young Farrell.

James Padraig Farrell's profile and bio summary

Full name James Padraig Farrell Gender Male Date of birth 12 September 2003 Age 19 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light brown Father Colin Farrell Mother Kim Bordenave Sibling Henry Tadeusz Farrell Marital status Single

How old is James Padraig Farrell?

James Padraig Farrell's age is 19 as of June 2023. He was born on 12 September 2003 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. He is an American national of Irish-Polish descent.

James Padraig Farrell's parents

James's mother is Kim Bordenave. She is a Canadian-American model who has an African American ethnic background.

Colin Farrell attended the Annabel's & Chopard Party during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Martinez Hotel in Cannes, France. Photo: Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

Who is the father of James Padraig Farrell?

Colin Farrell is a renowned actor, voice-over actor, and film producer with several appearances in hit films like In Bruges, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and Minority Report. He has won several awards for his outstanding performances, including the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

Farrel and Kim Bordenave started dating in 2002 before they separated in 2003 following James' birth. So, they co-parented their son before Bordevane married Jimmy Gamboa.

Does Colin Farrell have two sons?

He is the father to two boys. James has a half-brother named Henry Tadeusz. He was born on 7 October 2009 to Colin and his ex-girlfriend Alicja Bachleda-Curuś, a Polish actress. They met on the Ondine movie set and separated in 2010.

Does Colin Farrell's son have special needs?

In 2007, the actor disclosed that his son suffers from Angelman syndrome, necessitating special care. James Padraig Farrell's disability is a neuro-genetic disorder that weakens the nervous system resulting in delayed speech, movement, comprehension, and development.

James struggles to perform daily activities such as walking, talking, feeding himself, and sitting quietly to watch a film. He achieved his first steps shortly after his fourth birthday. Since then, Colin has used his experience to spread awareness about Angelman syndrome and guide parents in similar situations.

Colin Farrell and Henry Tadeusz attended the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Where is James Padraig Farrell?

In 2021, the actor and Kim, who reside in California sought to become joint conservators for their son. This arrangement would empower them to handle his requirements, including medical choices.

James Padraig Farrell's net worth

The youngster's parents support and share their prosperity with him. His father has amassed a net worth of $80 million through a successful acting and entertainment career.

James Padraig Farrell came into the spotlight thanks to his renowned father. Even though illness has been a constant battle for him, he has shown perseverance through hardship. Strengthened by his parents' continuous love, Colin Farrell's son remains optimistic about a promising future.

