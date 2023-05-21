The untold truth of Caspian Feild, Neve Campbell's son: Everything to know

Neve Campbell, the award-winning actress who brought Sidney Prescott to life in the iconic slasher Scream, has a hidden star by her, her son Caspian Field. As Neve soared to international fame, Caspian quietly joined her in the enchanting world of Hollywood, creating their captivating legacy.

Caspian Field is the beloved child of Neve Campbell. The celebrity kid's mother is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Though little is known about him, his affinity with celebrities has kept him in the spotlight.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Caspian Feild Gender Male Date of birth August 2012 Age 11 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Black Mother Neve Campbell Father JJ Feild Siblings 1

Background information

Born in the United States of America, Caspian Feild's age is 11 as of 2023. His birth occurred in August 2012, though the exact date and location have not been publicly disclosed.

Sharing the story behind his birth, his mother said they were unsure whether he was a boy or girl, and they did not bother to find out. So, they had to take five boys' and girls' names to the hospital. But because she was in labour for nine days, they eventually forgot the names.

Only imited information is available about Caspian's education and other personal details due to his parents' preference for privacy.

Caspian Feild's career

Caspian Field's career remains uncertain as he is still young and has yet to show specific career inclinations. He focuses on his education and personal growth.

Who are Caspian Feild's parents?

Caspian Field's parents are Neve Campbell and JJ Feild; they have been together since 2011. His mother, Neve, is an award-winning actress known for her work in drama and horror genres. She rose to international prominence for her role as Sidney Prescott in the renowned slasher film Scream.

Neve has also appeared on popular TV shows like Party of Five, Grey's Anatomy, House of Cards, and The Lincoln Lawyer.

Who is Neve Campbell's partner?

Neve Campbell's partner is John Joseph Feild, widely known as JJ Feild. He is a prominent British-American actor.

He achieved his first breakthrough by portraying James Montgomery Falsworth in the sci-fi movie Captain America: The First Avenger and has appeared in several other notable productions.

What age is Neve Campbell?

Neve Campbell is 50 years old as of 2023. She was born on 3 October 1973 and is of mixed ethnicity. Campbell is Canadian by nationality and was born and raised in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Does Neve Campbell have kids?

Yes, Neve Campbell's children are Caspian and Raynor Field. Caspian is her biological son with JJ, while Raynor is an adopted son. In June 2018, Neve revealed through an Instagram post that she and JJ had adopted Raynor. Her post reads in part:

So it’s been a secret up until now as JJ and I wanted to wait until it was official but we adopted a beautiful baby boy 5 months ago. His name is Raynor and we are madly in love with him. Our 6 year old son Caspian is over the moon and asks every morning “Can I hold my baby? Can I feed my baby? Can I play with my baby.”

Does Neve Campbell have siblings?

She has an older sibling, Christian, and two younger half-brothers, Alex and Damian. Christian is a Canadian actor known as Gabriel in Trick and Greg Ivey in the TV series Big Love. Damian is a composer, writer, and actor. Alex is an American actor, writer, and director born and raised in New Mexico.

Caspian Feild's net worth

Because Caspian Field has yet to have a source of income, he does not have a net worth. But how much is Neve Campbell worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, his mother, Neve Campbell, has accumulated a net worth of $10 million.

Despite his celebrity parents' efforts to protect him from public scrutiny and media pressures, Caspian Field has captured significant attention as he enters the spotlight. Raised affectionately by his renowned parents, Caspian's future is poised to reveal his unique journey to success.

