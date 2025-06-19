Nelly Korda's net worth in 2025: Prize money and sponsorship deals
Nelly Korda's net worth has experienced a surge since she turned pro in 2016 and is now estimated at $10 million. In 2024, she ranked among the world's highest-paid female athletes. But the best part is that Nelly makes millions while enjoying the process.
Playing golf is fun. It is more rewarding than all my hard work. I am privileged to make a living off what I love doing most.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Nelly Korda's profile summary
- Nelly Korda's powerful yet effortless swings have made her a multimillionaire at 26
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- The athlete plays on the LPGA Tour, where she has reached number one in the Women's World Golf Rankings.
- In 2021, she was ranked 23 on the Forbes 30 under 30 list.
- Nelly signed lucrative deals with Delta Air Lines and TaylorMade in 2023.
- Her career earnings reportedly reached $9.5 million after her win at the 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship.
Nelly Korda's profile summary
|Full name
|Nelly Korda
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|28 July 1998
|Age
|26 years old (As of June 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Birthplace
|Bradenton, Florida, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|IMG Academy
|Height
|5'10" (178 cm)
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|In a relationship
|Partner
|Andreas Athanasiou
|Parents
|Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtová
|Siblings
|Jessica and Sebastian Korda
|Profession
|Golfer
|Social media
|Instagram X (Twitter)
Nelly Korda's powerful yet effortless swings have made her a multimillionaire at 26
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nelly has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Her career earnings stand at $15 million, per her LPGA profile. Here is a summary of the amount of money she has amassed since joining the LPGA Tour.
|Year
|Prize money
|2017
|$442,000
|2018
|$1,055,046
|2019
|$1,665,546
|2020
|$575,894
|2021
|$2,382,198
|2022
|$1,418,725
|2023
|$1,397,796
|2024
|$4,391,930
As of June 2025, Korda ranks fourth out of the 169 female LPGA Tour members with $1,652,908 earnings.
Korda started playing golf seriously at a young age
As documented by NBC Olympics, the sportswoman started having golfing lessons three to four times a week when she was 6. Nelly became eligible for the 2013 US Women's Open a month shy of her 15th birthday.
Some highlights of her amateur career in 2015 were winning the PING Invitational and the Harder Hall Invitational. The same year, she became an AJGA Rolex Junior All-American and a US Junior Solheim Cup member.
She won her first LPGA Tour title at 20
Korda launched her pro career in 2016 with a win against Wichanee Meechai during the Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge. She debuted her LPGA Tour in 2017 and won the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship the following year.
In 2019, the athlete ranked 9th on the Women's World Golf Rankings and became the world's second-highest-ranked American after Lexi Thompson. The same year, Nelly and Jessica Korda became the first sisters to play partners at the Solheim Cup.
Nelly became the world's No. 1 player after winning the 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Nelly's breakout year was 2021. She won the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan and the Gainbridge LPGA at the Country Club and Lake Nona Golf in Orlando, Florida.
In November, Korda defeated Kim Sei-Young and Lydia Ko in a playoff during the Pelican Women's Championship. This was her fourth LPGA victory of 2021. She broke Stacy Lewis' 2012 record to become the second American to win four times in an LPGA Tour season.
She bagged the LPGA Tour Player of the Year Award in 2024
In 2022, Nelly did not participate in the Chevron Championship due to a blood clot. However, she finished third in the tournament the following year and regained the No. 1 world ranking. In 2024, Korda bagged the ninth position during the LPGA Drive On Championship.
She also won the Rolex Annika Major Award and the Mizuho Americas Open. Nelly finished behind Erin Hills and Maja Stark at the 2025 US Women's Open.
Insights into Nelly Korda's sponsors
According to Forbes, Nelly has earned about $8 million from her endorsement deals. In 2023, she inked a deal with Nike and joined T-Mobile's US-sponsored players list. Some of her other partners include Cisco, Whoop, BMW Group, Grant Thornton and Goldman Sachs.
FAQs
Nelly Korda has won 15 times on the LPGA Tour. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:
Who are Nelly Korda's parents?
Korda's parents are Regina Rajchrtová and Petr Korda. The latter is a retired tennis player who won the 1998 Australian Open championship.
What kind of surgery did Nelly Korda have?
In 2022, the sportswoman underwent surgery for a blood clot in her subclavian vein. She has since recovered and is back on the golf course.
Is Nelly Korda in a relationship?
The Florida native has been dating professional ice hockey player Andreas Athanasiou since 2019. He plays for the Rockford IceHogs.
Nelly Korda's net worth is in the millions thanks to her illustrious golfing career. Her financial portfolio is expected to thrive as she continues making waves in the competitive sport with her seemingly effortless yet powerful swings.
