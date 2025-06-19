Nelly Korda's net worth in 2025: Prize money and sponsorship deals

Nelly Korda's net worth has experienced a surge since she turned pro in 2016 and is now estimated at $10 million. In 2024, she ranked among the world's highest-paid female athletes. But the best part is that Nelly makes millions while enjoying the process.

Playing golf is fun. It is more rewarding than all my hard work. I am privileged to make a living off what I love doing most.

Nelly Korda at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in 2025 (L). The golfer during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (R). Photo: David Becker, Mike Ehrmann (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The athlete plays on the LPGA Tour , where she has reached number one in the Women's World Golf Rankings.

, where she has reached number one in the Women's World Golf Rankings. In 2021, she was ranked 23 on the Forbes 30 under 30 list .

. Nelly signed lucrative deals with Delta Air Lines and TaylorMade in 2023.

and in 2023. Her career earnings reportedly reached $9.5 million after her win at the 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship.

Nelly Korda's profile summary

Full name Nelly Korda Gender Female Date of birth 28 July 1998 Age 26 years old (As of June 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Bradenton, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater IMG Academy Height 5'10" (178 cm) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Partner Andreas Athanasiou Parents Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtová Siblings Jessica and Sebastian Korda Profession Golfer Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Nelly Korda's powerful yet effortless swings have made her a multimillionaire at 26

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nelly has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Her career earnings stand at $15 million, per her LPGA profile. Here is a summary of the amount of money she has amassed since joining the LPGA Tour.

Year Prize money 2017 $442,000 2018 $1,055,046 2019 $1,665,546 2020 $575,894 2021 $2,382,198 2022 $1,418,725 2023 $1,397,796 2024 $4,391,930

As of June 2025, Korda ranks fourth out of the 169 female LPGA Tour members with $1,652,908 earnings.

Athlete Nelly Korda during the 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship at Palos Verdes Golf Club. Photo: Orlando Ramirez

Source: Original

Korda started playing golf seriously at a young age

As documented by NBC Olympics, the sportswoman started having golfing lessons three to four times a week when she was 6. Nelly became eligible for the 2013 US Women's Open a month shy of her 15th birthday.

Some highlights of her amateur career in 2015 were winning the PING Invitational and the Harder Hall Invitational. The same year, she became an AJGA Rolex Junior All-American and a US Junior Solheim Cup member.

She won her first LPGA Tour title at 20

Korda launched her pro career in 2016 with a win against Wichanee Meechai during the Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge. She debuted her LPGA Tour in 2017 and won the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship the following year.

In 2019, the athlete ranked 9th on the Women's World Golf Rankings and became the world's second-highest-ranked American after Lexi Thompson. The same year, Nelly and Jessica Korda became the first sisters to play partners at the Solheim Cup.

Nelly Korda during the 2024 T-Mobile Match Play at the Shadow Creek Golf Course. Photo: Orlando Ramirez

Source: Getty Images

Nelly became the world's No. 1 player after winning the 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Nelly's breakout year was 2021. She won the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan and the Gainbridge LPGA at the Country Club and Lake Nona Golf in Orlando, Florida.

In November, Korda defeated Kim Sei-Young and Lydia Ko in a playoff during the Pelican Women's Championship. This was her fourth LPGA victory of 2021. She broke Stacy Lewis' 2012 record to become the second American to win four times in an LPGA Tour season.

She bagged the LPGA Tour Player of the Year Award in 2024

In 2022, Nelly did not participate in the Chevron Championship due to a blood clot. However, she finished third in the tournament the following year and regained the No. 1 world ranking. In 2024, Korda bagged the ninth position during the LPGA Drive On Championship.

She also won the Rolex Annika Major Award and the Mizuho Americas Open. Nelly finished behind Erin Hills and Maja Stark at the 2025 US Women's Open.

Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda during the 2024 LPGA Rolex Players Awards at Tiburon Golf Club. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

According to Forbes, Nelly has earned about $8 million from her endorsement deals. In 2023, she inked a deal with Nike and joined T-Mobile's US-sponsored players list. Some of her other partners include Cisco, Whoop, BMW Group, Grant Thornton and Goldman Sachs.

FAQs

Nelly Korda has won 15 times on the LPGA Tour. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

Who are Nelly Korda's parents?

Korda's parents are Regina Rajchrtová and Petr Korda. The latter is a retired tennis player who won the 1998 Australian Open championship.

What kind of surgery did Nelly Korda have?

In 2022, the sportswoman underwent surgery for a blood clot in her subclavian vein. She has since recovered and is back on the golf course.

Is Nelly Korda in a relationship?

The Florida native has been dating professional ice hockey player Andreas Athanasiou since 2019. He plays for the Rockford IceHogs.

Nelly Korda and her boyfriend, Andreas Athanasiou, during the 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic golf tournament at Blythefield Country Club. Photo: Amy Lemus

Source: Getty Images

Nelly Korda's net worth is in the millions thanks to her illustrious golfing career. Her financial portfolio is expected to thrive as she continues making waves in the competitive sport with her seemingly effortless yet powerful swings.

