Meet Nelly Korda’s boyfriend, NHL player Andreas Athanasiou

Nelly Korda's boyfriend, Andreas Athanasiou, has become a topic of interest after Nelly's performance at the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament on Thursday, 24 April 2025.

Andreas Athanasiou is a Canadian Ice hockey pro. Photo by Amy Lemus, Chase Agnello-Dean

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

According to reports, Nelly Korda has been in a relationship with Andreas Athanasiou, a Canadian Ice hockey player, since 2019 .

player, . Despite the duo being esteemed figures in the sports industry , they have since maintained a low profile on their relationship.

, they have since maintained a low profile on their relationship. Andreas debuted as a professional ice hockey player in 2012 when he was drafted 110th overall by the Detroit Red Wings.

Nelly Korda's profile summary

Full name Andreas Athanasiou Gender Male Date of birth 6 August 1994 Age 30 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada Current residence Rockford, Illinois, USA Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Height 6 feet 2 inches Weight 87 kg (approx) Father Stanley Mother Nadira Siblings Alisha, Dimitri, Nicholas Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Nelly Korda Education Oakridge Secondary School, University of Toronto Profession Professional ice hockey player Social media Instagram

Who is Nelly Korda's boyfriend?

Various online sources state that Nelly Korda's boyfriend in 2025 is Andreas Athanasiou. He is a Canadian professional ice hockey centre for the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Andreas Athanasiou (22) during National Hockey League action between the Los Angeles Kings and Ottawa Senators on November 11, 2021, in Ottawa, ON, Canada. Photo by Richard A. Whittaker

Source: Original

Andreas Athanasiou's age and early life

Andreas (30 years old as of April 2025) was born on 6 August 1994, in Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada. He grew up in a multicultural family - his father, Stanley Athanasiou, is Greek and a pilot with Air Canada. Andreas' mother, Nadira Athanasiou, is Indo-Guyanese.

Andreas Athanasiou has three siblings: an older sister named Alisha, an older brother named Dimitri, and a younger brother named Nicholas.

Andreas Athanasiou and Nelly Korda's relationship timeline

Nelly and Andreas came out publicly about their relationship in 2019 after they shared a since-deleted Instagram selfie. They have since been spotted supporting each other in their respective championships. For instance, Athanasiou attended the Meijer LPGA Classic golf tournament in June 2021, where they were snapped sharing a kiss after Nelly bagged a trophy.

The pro athlete expressed his excitement following his girlfriend's significant win. Andreas said,

It’s fun to be a part of. She played so well. It’s exciting, I mean watching is totally different than playing. ... I’m so happy for her.

Nelly and Andreas came out publicly about their relationship in 2019. Photo by Derek Leung, David Becker

Source: Getty Images

Where is Nelly Korda's boyfriend now?

Nelly Korda's partner plays professional ice hockey and is renowned for his exceptional speed and offensive instincts. He debuted his professional career in 2012 when he was drafted 110th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Athanasiou played for the Red Wings until 2020, then had stints with the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings.

In 2022, he joined the Chicago Blackhawks, signing a two-year extension, and currently plays for their AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

Andreas has also represented Ontario internationally, winning gold at the 2011 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Andreas Athanasiou #89 of the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on April 18, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Juan Ocampo

Source: Getty Images

Is Nelly Korda married?

Although the American golf player is unmarried, she is not single. She has been dating Andreas Athanasiou for the past six years.

Where does Nelly Korda currently live?

Nelly resides in Bradenton, Florida, United States. She lives alongside her parents, Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtová, who played professional tennis.

What surgery did Nelly Korda have?

In early 2022, Korda announced she underwent surgery for a blood clot in the subclavian vein in her left arm. This was after she experienced an arm swelling during her morning workout routine.

Following a successful surgical procedure, Nelly took to her socials. She said,

I recently underwent surgery for a blood clot in my subclavian vein. I am pleased to report the procedure went well and the doctors were happy with the outcome. I am now home recovering and preparing to start rehab. I am looking forward to getting back to 100% so I can begin practicing.

Nelly Korda during the first round of The Chevron Championship 2025 at The Club at Carlton Woods on April 24, 2025, in The Woodlands, Texas. Photo by Alex Slitz

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Nelly Korda ( age 26 years as of April 2025 ) was born on July 28, 1998 , in Bradenton, Florida, United States, to Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtová.

) was born on , in Bradenton, Florida, United States, to Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtová. Her net worth is estimated at $10 million from her sports career.

from her sports career. Korda grew alongside her two siblings, Jessica Korda , a professional golfer, and Sebastian Korda , a professional tennis player.

, a professional golfer, and , a professional tennis player. Nelly started playing golf seriously at age six , often taking lessons three to four times weekly.

, often taking lessons three to four times weekly. Nelly's boyfriend, Andreas Athanasiou, scored nine goals in his rookie NHL season with the Detroit Red Wings.

with the Detroit Red Wings. Andreas has been following a vegan diet since 2017.

Nelly Korda's boyfriend, Andreas Athanasiou, is a well-known Canadian ice hockey player for the Chicago Blackhawks. He and Nelly have been dating for close to six years.

Source: Briefly News