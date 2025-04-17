Get to know Lozenzo Zurzolo: 'Baby' star's rise in Italian cinema

Lorenzo Zurzolo makes waves in Italian cinema with his captivating performances in series like Baby and Questo e il mio Paese. As of April 2025, the young actor has over 1.8 million Instagram followers and millions of fans globally.

I did my first audition when I was [age] 7 for a commercial; at [age] 9, I filmed my first TV series, and then I started to study theatre. I grew up on sets; I can’t live without it.

Lorenzo Zurzolo at Valentino Le meta-theatre des intimites show in March 2025. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Lorenzo Zurzolo is an Italian born on 21 March 2000 .

. At nine , he made his acting debut in the TV series Decameron di Daniele Luttazi .

, he made his in the TV series . He became famous for his role in the Netflix teen drama television series Baby (2018–2020).

(2018–2020). Zurzolo won the Magna Grecia Awards for Best Acting Revelation in 2020.

Profile summary

Full name Lorenzo Zurzolo Gender Male Date of birth 21 March 2000 Age 25 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Lazio, Rome, Italy Current residence Rome Italy Nationality Italian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Weight 70 kilograms (154 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Cipulli Gabria Father Federico Zurzolo Siblings 1 Marital status Single School Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II Scuola di Recitazione Omnes Artes Profession Actor Social media Instagram

Lorenzo Zurzolo's early life

The Baby star was born and raised in Lazio, Rome, Italy. His father is Federico Zurzolo, an RAI Journalist and former director of Radio 1. Lorenzo's mum is Gabria Cipullo, a film producer who owns a production company in Italy.

He was raised with an elder sister known as Ludovica Zurzolo. In an interview with V Magazine in March 2020, he said:

My childhood in Rome has been very joyful. I grew up with my parents and my sister in a cosy flat right in the centre of Rome. I have a really nice relationship with my sister. She’s six years older than me, and she taught me many things as my parents both worked a lot.

Facts about Lozenzo Zurzolo. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

For his education, Lorenzo attended Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II and a liceo linguistico. He also studied acting in Scuola di Recitazione Omnes Artes in Rome. Lorenzo was in England for six months during his high school years. As an Italian national, he speaks Italian fluently with a bit of English.

How old is Lorenzo Zurzolo?

Zurzolo is 25 years old as of 2025. He was born on 21 March 2000. He has an Aries zodiac sign.

What is Lorenzo Zurzolo known for?

He is popularly known as an Italian actor in the Netflix series Baby, which aired from 2018 to 2020. In an interview with Vanity Teen, he explained that the series made him famous. He said:

Baby made me very popular in Italy and all over the world. It was the first Netflix production in Italy, and the expectations were very high. In the beginning, it was unbelievable that people started to recognise me in other countries. My Instagram profile gained 300k followers in only one night. Baby also allowed me to achieve great jobs and personal satisfaction.

He did his first audition for a Vodafone commercial at the age of 7 and appeared in the commercial with footballer Francesco Totti. At 9 years old, Lorenzo made his acting debut in the TV series Decameron di Daniele Luttazi.

He made his film debut in 2012 with A Perfect Family, directed by Paolo Genovese. In Young Europe, he played Ruolo Minore. While he since appeared in several TV series and movies, Lorenzo Zurzolo is not in Harry Porter.

Lorenzo Zurzolo at the 78th Nastri D'Argento 2024 - TV Series in June 2024. Photo: Ivan Romano

Source: Getty Images

What movies is Lorenzo Zurzolo in?

The actor has starred in Weekend (2020) and Morriso"n (2020), which Federico Zampaglione directed. Below are other Lorenzo Zurzolo's movies and TV shows as per his IMDb page:

Nos. Movie/TV show Year of release Role 1 Outing - Fidanzati per sbaglio 2013 Lorenzo 2 Sconnessi 2018 Giulio Ranieri 3 Una pallottola nel cuore 2018 Michele Frugoni 4 Under the Riccione Sun 2020 Vincenzo 5 Morrison 2021 Lodovico 6 Prisma 2022-present Daniele 7 La Storia 2024 Carlo Vivaldi/Davide Segre

Zurzolo's acting prowess has been recognised at different times. He bagged the Leopoldo Trieste Prize at the Reggio Calabria Film Festival (2017) and the Explosive Talent Award at the Giffoni Film Festival (2020). At the 2022 Monte-Carlo Film Festival, he bagged the Next Generation Award.

Does Lorenzo Zurzolo live in Italy?

He lives in Italy, Rome. He told V Magazine in April 2020:

I live in Rome, which is a very chaotic and crowded city, if I had to choose a place for the whole summer it would be that. Perfect for relaxing without worries.

Lorenzo Zurzolo's family. Photo: @federico_zurzolo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

What is Lorenzo Zurzolo's name in Baby ? The character of Lorenzo Zurzolo in the Netflix series is Niccolò Rossi Govender. He is one of the main characters in the television series.

The character of Lorenzo Zurzolo in the Netflix series is Niccolò Rossi Govender. He is one of the main characters in the television series. How tall is Lorenzo Zurzolo? Lorenzo Zurzolo is 5 feet 11 inches tall , approximately 180 centimetres. The actor also weighs 154 pounds which is 70 kilograms.

Lorenzo Zurzolo is , approximately 180 centimetres. The actor also which is 70 kilograms. What kind of eyes does Lorenzo Zurzolo have? Lorenzo Zurzolo's eyes are blue , and his brown hair compliments his looks.

Lorenzo Zurzolo's eyes are , and his brown hair compliments his looks. Is Lorenzo Zurzolo married? He is single. There is no public news of Lorenzo Zurzolo's wife or kids though he was allegedly in a previous relationship with Carolina Cannizzaro.

Lorenzo Zurzolo has quickly proven his talent and charm in the Italian acting industry. He has won many audiences eager to see him on bigger screens.

READ ALSO: Alia Bhatt's age and life story: From star kid to Bollywood queen

As Briefly.co.za published, Alia Bhatt's name is among Bollywood's most successful and wealthiest female actresses. With that success came passion, hard work, and dedication.

The young actress has bagged many awards, including six Filmfare Awards. Time Magazine named Alia one of the world's most influential people.

Source: Briefly News