Get to know Lozenzo Zurzolo: 'Baby' star's rise in Italian cinema

Lorenzo Zurzolo makes waves in Italian cinema with his captivating performances in series like Baby and Questo e il mio Paese. As of April 2025, the young actor has over 1.8 million Instagram followers and millions of fans globally.
I did my first audition when I was [age] 7 for a commercial; at [age] 9, I filmed my first TV series, and then I started to study theatre. I grew up on sets; I can’t live without it.
Key takeaways
- Lorenzo Zurzolo is an Italian born on 21 March 2000.
- At nine, he made his acting debut in the TV series Decameron di Daniele Luttazi.
- He became famous for his role in the Netflix teen drama television series Baby (2018–2020).
- Zurzolo won the Magna Grecia Awards for Best Acting Revelation in 2020.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Lorenzo Zurzolo
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|21 March 2000
|Age
|25 years old (as of 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Place of birth
|Lazio, Rome, Italy
|Current residence
|Rome Italy
|Nationality
|Italian
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
|Weight
|70 kilograms (154 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Mother
|Cipulli Gabria
|Father
|Federico Zurzolo
|Siblings
|1
|Marital status
|Single
|School
|Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II Scuola di Recitazione Omnes Artes
|Profession
|Actor
|Social media
Lorenzo Zurzolo's early life
The Baby star was born and raised in Lazio, Rome, Italy. His father is Federico Zurzolo, an RAI Journalist and former director of Radio 1. Lorenzo's mum is Gabria Cipullo, a film producer who owns a production company in Italy.
He was raised with an elder sister known as Ludovica Zurzolo. In an interview with V Magazine in March 2020, he said:
My childhood in Rome has been very joyful. I grew up with my parents and my sister in a cosy flat right in the centre of Rome. I have a really nice relationship with my sister. She’s six years older than me, and she taught me many things as my parents both worked a lot.
For his education, Lorenzo attended Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II and a liceo linguistico. He also studied acting in Scuola di Recitazione Omnes Artes in Rome. Lorenzo was in England for six months during his high school years. As an Italian national, he speaks Italian fluently with a bit of English.
How old is Lorenzo Zurzolo?
Zurzolo is 25 years old as of 2025. He was born on 21 March 2000. He has an Aries zodiac sign.
What is Lorenzo Zurzolo known for?
He is popularly known as an Italian actor in the Netflix series Baby, which aired from 2018 to 2020. In an interview with Vanity Teen, he explained that the series made him famous. He said:
Baby made me very popular in Italy and all over the world. It was the first Netflix production in Italy, and the expectations were very high. In the beginning, it was unbelievable that people started to recognise me in other countries. My Instagram profile gained 300k followers in only one night. Baby also allowed me to achieve great jobs and personal satisfaction.
He did his first audition for a Vodafone commercial at the age of 7 and appeared in the commercial with footballer Francesco Totti. At 9 years old, Lorenzo made his acting debut in the TV series Decameron di Daniele Luttazi.
He made his film debut in 2012 with A Perfect Family, directed by Paolo Genovese. In Young Europe, he played Ruolo Minore. While he since appeared in several TV series and movies, Lorenzo Zurzolo is not in Harry Porter.
What movies is Lorenzo Zurzolo in?
The actor has starred in Weekend (2020) and Morriso"n (2020), which Federico Zampaglione directed. Below are other Lorenzo Zurzolo's movies and TV shows as per his IMDb page:
|Nos.
|Movie/TV show
|Year of release
|Role
|1
|Outing - Fidanzatiper sbaglio
|2013
|Lorenzo
|2
|Sconnessi
|2018
|Giulio Ranieri
|3
|Una pallottola nel cuore
|2018
|Michele Frugoni
|4
|Under the Riccione Sun
|2020
|Vincenzo
|5
|Morrison
|2021
|Lodovico
|6
|Prisma
|2022-present
|Daniele
|7
|La Storia
|2024
|Carlo Vivaldi/Davide Segre
Zurzolo's acting prowess has been recognised at different times. He bagged the Leopoldo Trieste Prize at the Reggio Calabria Film Festival (2017) and the Explosive Talent Award at the Giffoni Film Festival (2020). At the 2022 Monte-Carlo Film Festival, he bagged the Next Generation Award.
Does Lorenzo Zurzolo live in Italy?
He lives in Italy, Rome. He told V Magazine in April 2020:
I live in Rome, which is a very chaotic and crowded city, if I had to choose a place for the whole summer it would be that. Perfect for relaxing without worries.
Frequently asked questions
- What is Lorenzo Zurzolo's name in Baby? The character of Lorenzo Zurzolo in the Netflix series is Niccolò Rossi Govender. He is one of the main characters in the television series.
- How tall is Lorenzo Zurzolo? Lorenzo Zurzolo is 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 180 centimetres. The actor also weighs 154 pounds which is 70 kilograms.
- What kind of eyes does Lorenzo Zurzolo have? Lorenzo Zurzolo's eyes are blue, and his brown hair compliments his looks.
- Is Lorenzo Zurzolo married? He is single. There is no public news of Lorenzo Zurzolo's wife or kids though he was allegedly in a previous relationship with Carolina Cannizzaro.
Lorenzo Zurzolo has quickly proven his talent and charm in the Italian acting industry. He has won many audiences eager to see him on bigger screens.
