Alia Bhatt's age and life story: From star kid to Bollywood queen

Alia Bhatt's name is among Bollywood's most successful and richest female actresses. With that success came passion, hard work, and dedication. At her young age, Alia has bagged many awards, including six Filmfare Awards. She expressed her passion to Harper's Bazaar:

Acting and being in front of the camera is my utmost heartwarming satisfaction.

Alia Bhatt was born in Bombay , India.

, India. In 2019, she established her production company Eternal Sunshine Productions .

. Time Magazine named Alia as one of the most influential people in the world.

Profile summary

Full name Alia Bhatt Gender Female Date of birth 15 March 1993 Age 31 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth Bombay, India Nationality British Indian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Hindu Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 5 in ( 160 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Eye colour Black Hair colour Light brown Father Mahesh Bhatt Mother Soni Razdan Siblings 3 Marital status Married Husband Ranbir Kapoor Children 1 School Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai Profession Actress, movie producer, singer, businesswoman, philanthropist Net worth $62 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube

Alia Bhatt's age and background information

The Gully Boy star is 31 years old as of February 2025. She was born on 15 March 1993 in Bombay, India. She appreciated fans on the celebration of her birthday in 2024 with a picture and caption on Instagram that read:

It was a good day... Thank you all for the birthday love!

Alia Bhatt was born into a family of artists. Her parents are Mahesh Bhatt, Bollywood actor and filmmaker, and actress Soni Razdan. Alia also has an older sister named Shaheen and two half-siblings, Pooja and Rahul Bhatt.

Is Alia Bhatt 100% Indian?

Alia Bhatt is a British citizen, although she was born in India. She is English because of her mum, who has Kashmiri-Pandit and German-British ancestry. Her father, Mahesh, has Gujarati ancestry. In her response to Wionews in August 2023 when asked if she was British, she said:

Yes, my mom was born in Birmingham, but I was born and brought up in India.

Career

The Nykaa investor is multifaceted. Below is an overview of what she does and where she earns:

Acting

She attended the Jamnabai Narsee School but dropped out in 12th grade to pursue acting at 16. She began acting at age five in the 1999 film Sangharsh, playing a minor role.

Her first leading role came in Karan Johar's Student of the Year (2012), which grossed ₹960 million ($11 million) at the box office. Alia auditioned with 500 girls to get the teen role and was asked to lose 16 kg before she would be accepted.

As per her IMDb page, Alia Bhatt's filmography includes:

Movie title Year of production 2 States 2014 Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania 2014 Udta Punjab 2016 Raazi 2018 Gully Boy 2019 Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva 2022 Heart of Stone 2023

Singing

Alia Bhatt has showcased her singing talent in several films. Her playback singing debut was with Sooha Saaha in Highway after training at A. R. Rahman's music school.

She also sang for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Udta Punjab. Bhatt has performed at various award ceremonies and stage shows, including a charity event for the 2013 North India flood victims.

Business and investment

The Indian actress has expanded her entrepreneurial pursuits beyond acting. She designed an online clothing line for Jabong in 2014 and launched a handbag line with VIP Industries in 2018.

Bhatt invested in Nykaa, SuperBottoms, and Mumbai-based fashion-tech startup, StyleCracker. She founded Ed-a-Mamma, a sustainable children's clothing brand.

She also has a film production named Eternal Sunshine Productions. She produced the Netflix series Darlings (2022).

Endorsements

According to Vogue, Alia Bhatt became Gucci's first Indian global ambassador in 2023, attending fashion shows in Seoul and Milan. She was also named L'Oréal's global ambassador in 2024.

Philanthropist

She supports various charitable causes. Alia collaborated with PETA, Cuddles Foundation, and Paani Foundation and launched CoExist and MiSu initiatives.

Bhatt partnered with ActionAid in 2021 and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in 2022 to raise funds for underprivileged communities and women's healthcare.

When did Alia Bhatt get married?

Alia married Ranbir Kapoor on 14 April 2022 at their Mumbai residence. Before marrying Ranbir, per Times of India, Alia Bhatt was in a relationship with Ramesh Dubey, her high school sweetheart.

What is the age gap between Ranbir and Alia?

The age difference between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is 11 years. Ranbir Kapoor said on Nikhil Kamath Clips on 28 July 2024:

She is 11 years younger than me. The first time I met Alia was when she was 9 years old and I was 20 years old. We did a photoshoot together for a movie.

When did Alia give birth to Raha?

She gave birth to her daughter in November 2022. Raha was born the same year Alia and Ranbir were wedded.

Who is richer, Alia or Ranbir Kapoor?

Alia Bhatt's net worth in dollars, as published by The Express Tribune, is around $62 million (₹550 crore), surpassing Ranbir's $43.5 million.

How did Alia Bhatt lose weight?

Bhatt's weight loss journey incorporated exercise and healthy food choices. She hired a personal fitness instructor who put her on a diet consisting of vegetables and chicken.

Her workout regime included cardio, strength training, and yoga, with three to four gym sessions weekly. She focuses on avoiding sugary drinks and high-carb foods. In an interview with Fit Tak in 2019, she said:

I have been on a diet...it is a balanced diet. I have like mainly proteins, little veggies, and no carbs...I don't do yoga alone, eat healthy, workout, and just go for a work in the day, keep yourself physically active.

Alia Bhatt's ageless dedication to the arts effortlessly upholds her family's legacy. With several awards, she has become one of the most famous Bollywood stars.

