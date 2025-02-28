Is Ruben Dias Maya Jama's boyfriend? Inside her love life and dating history
Love Island host Maya Jama has reportedly welcomed a hot new boyfriend (Ruben Dias) into her life. Following her highly publicised split from Stormzy, she opened up about what she was looking for in her next relationship, saying:
I have created a nice life for myself alone, but I want to start a family.
Key takeaways
- Maya's first love, Rico Gordon, tragically passed away in July 2011.
- She met Stormzy at the Red Bull Culture Clash Festival in London in 2014.
- Long distance strained her relationship with Ben Simmons.
- She has hosted ITV2's Love Island since 2023.
Maya Jama's profile summary
|Full name
|Maya Indea Jama
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|14 August 1994
|Age
|30 years old (As of February 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Birthplace
|Bristol, England, United Kingdom
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Alma mater
|Cotham School
|Height
|5′7½″ (171 cm)
|Weight
|60 kg (132 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Dating
|Boyfriend
|Ruben Dias (Rumoured)
|Parents
|Sadie and Hussein Jama
|Siblings
|1
|Profession
|Television personality, radio presenter
|Years active
|2012-present
|Net worth
|$1.8 million
|Social media
|InstagramTikTokX (Twitter)
Who is Maya Jama's boyfriend?
In January 2025, rumours swirled that Maya was in a relationship with Manchester City football star Ruben Dias.
The speculations began after the pair was pictured having dinner on New Year's Eve in Ibiza alongside a friend.
The athlete further intensified the romance rumour after he posted a photo on Instagram hugging a lady with their faces turned away from the camera.
Although internet sleuths identified the mystery woman as Jama, neither party has commented on the issue. A source told The Sun:
Maya Jama and Ruben Dias have secretly been dating. They met at the 2024 EMAs, and things went up a gear in early December. Spending New Year's Eve together in Spain marked a significant step in their romantic relationship.
Exploring Maya Jama's dating history
From her on-and-off relationship with Stormzy to her engagement to Ben Simmons, here is an insight into Maya Jama's ex-partners and rumoured romances.
Stormzy
Maya Jama and rapper Stormzy began dating in 2015. They broke up in 2019, and the rapper shut down allegations that he had cheated on her.
In the summer of 2023, the duo was rumoured to be back together after they were spotted vacationing in Greece. According to BBC, they announced their split a year later via a joint Instagram post that read:
We never thought we would be the couple announcing a split, but for the sake of clarity, we decided it was best to. This allows us to proceed with the next chapter of our lives with grace. We tried, and it did not work out, and that is okay!
Ben Simmons
In May 2021, speculation that Maya was dating Ben Simmons began after she shared an Instagram photo in his alleged kitchen.
The pair confirmed their relationship during Wimbledon in July that year. In January 2022, engagement rumours began after she was photographed rocking a diamond ring.
However, Maya Jama and the hot NBA player ended their relationship in August due to their busy work schedules.
Leonardo DiCaprio
In early 2023, Jama was rumoured to be dating Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio after they were spotted partying together. However, she quickly shut down the speculations, clarifying their relationship was platonic. The rich actor has been dating Vittoria Ceretti since August 2023.
Drake
The Love Island host was romantically linked to hip-hop star Drake after he name-dropped her in Headie One's song Only You. In 2018, he allegedly started following her on Instagram and sent her DMs, which she ignored. An insider, speaking to The Sun, revealed:
Drake had a soft spot for her, but she was never interested in pursuing a relationship with him.
Rico Gordon
Rico was a bystander who lost his life in a gang-related altercation in 2011. He was 21, and she was 16. During a July 2020 interview with Cosmopolitan, Maya opened up about the trauma she experienced after his death, saying:
Although I thought the world was a fairytale, Rico's death was a reality check on a massive scale. I adopted a fearless approach to things because I felt that life was too short.
FAQs
Jama launched her career as an actress, then a TV presenter and fashion model. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:
How old is Maya Jama?
The TV presenter (30 as of February 2025) was born on 14 August 1994 in Bristol, England, United Kingdom. Maya Jama's mother, Sadie, single-handedly raised her and her brother as their dad was in and out of prison due to violence-related crimes. She attended Cotham School.
What is Maya Jama's height?
Maya is approximately 5 feet 7½ inches (171 cm) tall and weighs 60 kg (132 lbs). Her body measurements are 35-24-35 inches.
Who is Maya Jama's husband?
Jama is unmarried. However, she has expressed her openness to marriage and motherhood.
How long did Stormzy and Maya Jama date?
Maya and the wealthy rapper were together for four years before their first breakup. They then dated for about a year before officially calling it quits in 2024.
Rumour has it that Portuguese footballer Ruben Dias is Maya Jama's boyfriend. Although a reliable source confirmed their relationship, they have yet to address the speculations.
