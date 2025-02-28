Is Ruben Dias Maya Jama's boyfriend? Inside her love life and dating history

Love Island host Maya Jama has reportedly welcomed a hot new boyfriend (Ruben Dias) into her life. Following her highly publicised split from Stormzy, she opened up about what she was looking for in her next relationship, saying:

I have created a nice life for myself alone, but I want to start a family.

Maya Jama at the Cineworld Leicester Square in 2022 (L). Stormzy and Maya at the Silverstone Circuit in 2024 (R). Photo: Gareth Cattermole, Bryn Lennon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Maya's first love, Rico Gordon , tragically passed away in July 2011.

, tragically passed away in July 2011. She met Stormzy at the Red Bull Culture Clash Festival in London in 2014.

in London in 2014. Long distance strained her relationship with Ben Simmons.

She has hosted ITV2's Love Island since 2023.

Maya Jama's profile summary

Full name Maya Indea Jama Gender Female Date of birth 14 August 1994 Age 30 years old (As of February 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Bristol, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Alma mater Cotham School Height 5′7½″ (171 cm) Weight 60 kg (132 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Dating Boyfriend Ruben Dias (Rumoured) Parents Sadie and Hussein Jama Siblings 1 Profession Television personality, radio presenter Years active 2012-present Net worth $1.8 million Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter)

Who is Maya Jama's boyfriend?

In January 2025, rumours swirled that Maya was in a relationship with Manchester City football star Ruben Dias.

Ruben Dias at Manchester City Football Academy in 2025. Photo: Molly Darlington

Source: Getty Images

The speculations began after the pair was pictured having dinner on New Year's Eve in Ibiza alongside a friend.

The athlete further intensified the romance rumour after he posted a photo on Instagram hugging a lady with their faces turned away from the camera.

Although internet sleuths identified the mystery woman as Jama, neither party has commented on the issue. A source told The Sun:

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias have secretly been dating. They met at the 2024 EMAs, and things went up a gear in early December. Spending New Year's Eve together in Spain marked a significant step in their romantic relationship.

Jama during the 2024 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein

Source: Original

Exploring Maya Jama's dating history

From her on-and-off relationship with Stormzy to her engagement to Ben Simmons, here is an insight into Maya Jama's ex-partners and rumoured romances.

Stormzy

Stormzy and Maya Jama during the 2023 Fashion Awards at The Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

Maya Jama and rapper Stormzy began dating in 2015. They broke up in 2019, and the rapper shut down allegations that he had cheated on her.

In the summer of 2023, the duo was rumoured to be back together after they were spotted vacationing in Greece. According to BBC, they announced their split a year later via a joint Instagram post that read:

We never thought we would be the couple announcing a split, but for the sake of clarity, we decided it was best to. This allows us to proceed with the next chapter of our lives with grace. We tried, and it did not work out, and that is okay!

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons and Maya Jama during the 2021 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

In May 2021, speculation that Maya was dating Ben Simmons began after she shared an Instagram photo in his alleged kitchen.

The pair confirmed their relationship during Wimbledon in July that year. In January 2022, engagement rumours began after she was photographed rocking a diamond ring.

However, Maya Jama and the hot NBA player ended their relationship in August due to their busy work schedules.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

In early 2023, Jama was rumoured to be dating Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio after they were spotted partying together. However, she quickly shut down the speculations, clarifying their relationship was platonic. The rich actor has been dating Vittoria Ceretti since August 2023.

Drake

Drake during the 2023 premiere of Euphoria at The Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

The Love Island host was romantically linked to hip-hop star Drake after he name-dropped her in Headie One's song Only You. In 2018, he allegedly started following her on Instagram and sent her DMs, which she ignored. An insider, speaking to The Sun, revealed:

Drake had a soft spot for her, but she was never interested in pursuing a relationship with him.

Rico Gordon

Rico was a bystander who lost his life in a gang-related altercation in 2011. He was 21, and she was 16. During a July 2020 interview with Cosmopolitan, Maya opened up about the trauma she experienced after his death, saying:

Although I thought the world was a fairytale, Rico's death was a reality check on a massive scale. I adopted a fearless approach to things because I felt that life was too short.

FAQs

Jama launched her career as an actress, then a TV presenter and fashion model. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Maya Jama?

The TV presenter (30 as of February 2025) was born on 14 August 1994 in Bristol, England, United Kingdom. Maya Jama's mother, Sadie, single-handedly raised her and her brother as their dad was in and out of prison due to violence-related crimes. She attended Cotham School.

Maya Jama during the 2021 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: John Phillips

Source: Getty Images

What is Maya Jama's height?

Maya is approximately 5 feet 7½ inches (171 cm) tall and weighs 60 kg (132 lbs). Her body measurements are 35-24-35 inches.

Who is Maya Jama's husband?

Jama is unmarried. However, she has expressed her openness to marriage and motherhood.

Maya and the wealthy rapper were together for four years before their first breakup. They then dated for about a year before officially calling it quits in 2024.

Rumour has it that Portuguese footballer Ruben Dias is Maya Jama's boyfriend. Although a reliable source confirmed their relationship, they have yet to address the speculations.

