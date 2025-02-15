Who is Katherine Zhu? Meet the wife of Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa is a big name in professional golf. While his success has been the sweet fruits of his hard work, the athlete often acknowledges the input of his supportive wife, Katherine Zhu, to his illustrious career.

I did not start winning in college until I met her. She has always supported me through the best and worst days. I am lucky to have her in my life.

Collin Morikawa at The Renaissance Club in 2024 (L). The golfer and his wife, Katherine Zhu, at the Quail Hollow Club in 2024 (R). Photo: Andrew Redington, Brian Spurlock (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Katherine Zhu has been by Collin’s side since he played collegiate golf at university.

Her husband became the first player to win two different majors in debut attempts in 2021.

Although Zhu played collegiate golf, she now runs half marathons as a hobby.

She won her first tennis tournament at the age of 13.

Katherine Zhu’s profile summary

Full name Katherine Zhu Nickname Kat Gender Female Date of birth 13 January 1996 Age 29 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Current residence Las Vegas, USA Nationality Canadian-Chinese Ethnicity Asian Education Pepperdine University Height 5’7’’ (170 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Body measurements 36-25-35 in (91-63-88 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Collin Morikawa Father Mike Chu Profession Former collegiate golfer Social media Instagram

Fascinating details about Collin Morikawa's wife, Katherine Zhu

The professional golfer has been winning on and off the course. On 10 August 2020, Katherine celebrated Collin after he won the PGA Championship via an Instagram post that read:

You amaze me daily. I am happy and proud to see you accomplish a goal you have worked so hard for.

Katherine Zhu with her husband Collin Morikawa. Photo: @katherine_morikawa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Katherine Zhu stems from an athletic family

Katherine (29 as of 2025) was born on 13 January 1996 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She attended China-based Zhuji Hailiang Private High School before proceeding to Pepperdine University in California.

In 2016, Zhu told the university’s Competing With Purpose Blog that her dad, Mike Chu, was a tennis player, and her mom ran track.

Does Collin Morikawa's wife play golf?

Zhu’s love for golf influenced her choice of college. According to the Pepperdine Waves, she settled for the school because of its perfect academics and athletics balance, her trust in Coach Laurie Gibbs’ expertise and Malibu’s favourable weather.

While playing golf at the institution, Kat earned various accolades, including WCC All-Academic, Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar and WGCA All-American Scholar. However, Zhu never pursued a golfing career after graduating from Pepperdine.

How did Collin and Katherine meet?

While speaking with the New York Post in September 2020, Kat revealed that she met Collin through a mutual friend in 2017. At the time, he was studying at the University of California, Berkeley. The couple soon began dating.

Collin Morikawa and Katherine Zhu during the 2023 Zozo Championships PGA golf tournament at the Narashino Country Club. Photo: Toshifumi Kitamura

Source: Getty Images

Katherine and Collin Morikawa’s wedding

On 2 December 2021, Zhu took to Instagram to announce their engagement via a post that detailed the proposal date:

30/11/2021

During a January 2022 interview with the PGA Tour, Collin narrated how proposing was nerve-wracking to him, stating:

For me, golfing is normal, but proposing was an extreme sport. That morning, I was all over the place. I was driving into the ropes while practising with my caddie on a cart.

The lovebirds tied the knot a year after their engagement. On 28 November 2022, Kat uploaded some wedding photos on Instagram with the caption:

(26/11/2022 )A day we will remember forever!

The couple’s shared Multigen Goldendoodle

Katherine Zhu and Collin Morikawa share a dog named Koa. Koa wore a tuxedo to the duo’s wedding and stood by Kat’s feet. An Instagram page that normally features his photos commands 8,389 followers as of 15 February 2025.

Katherine and Collin's dog (L). The couple at the Quail Hollow Country Club in 2022 (R). Photo: @katherine_morikawa on Instagram, Rob Carr via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Katherine Zhu is Collin Morikawa’s greatest cheerleader

The celebrity wife acclaims her husband from outside the ropes and on social media. She applauded him after his October 2023 win during the Zozo Championship, saying:

You worked so hard for this moment. I could not be more proud!

FAQs

Zhu’s association with famous golfer Morikawa constantly attracts scrutiny into her life. Below are some frequently asked questions about the couple:

What is Katherine Zhu’s height?

The former golfer is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall and weighs 55 kilograms (121 lbs). Her body measurements are 36-25-35 inches. Zhu has black hair and dark brown eyes.

How old is Collin Morikawa?

Collin Morikawa (27 as of January 2025) was born on 6 February 1997 in Los Angeles, California, USA. His parents are Debbie and Blaine Morikawa.

Does Collin Morikawa have any children?

Katherine Zhu and Collin Morikawa have been together since 2017. They do not have kids as of February 2025.

Collin Morikawa and Katherine Zhu during the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California. Photo: Tom Pennington

Source: Getty Images

What is Collin Morikawa’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Collin is worth $6 million. He has amassed this wealth from his illustrious sporting career.

Katherine Zhu gives good meaning to the famous phrase, ‘’Behind every successful man is a woman.’’ Her unwavering support for her husband’s golfing career is admirable. Zhu often graces Collin’s golf tournaments and is sometimes seen caddying for him.

READ ALSO: Is Jalen Suggs Hailey Van Lith's boyfriend? Inside their love story

Briefly.co.za highlighted all you need to know about Hailey Van Lith's love life. The NCAA basketball star has been linked to Orlando Magic's shooting guard, Jalen Suggs, who was selected 5th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Hailey and Jalen Suggs are known for keeping details of their relationship private. Check the article for more on whether they are still together.

Source: Briefly News