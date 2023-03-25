Top 50 highest-paid athletes in the world (updated for 2024)
It is no longer a secret that professional athletes are some of the highest earning individuals in the world. Some earn seven digits with a few hours of playing a day, guaranteed by contracts signed between them and professional sports teams. But, of course, it has taken hours of practice and a lifetime's worth of dedication for the highest paid athletes to be where they are today. Check out this article to see how hard work pays off.
Success in sports translates to huge salaries and endorsements. It is from these, coupled with investments, that athletes can attain large net worths.
Who are the highest-paid athletes in the world?
From football legends to basketball stars and golf greats, these are the highest-paid athletes:
1. Lionel Messi ($130 million)
Messi is an Argentinian-born professional athlete often regarded as the best soccer player worldwide. He has endorsement deals with several high-profile, including Huawei, Adidas and PepsiCo.
2. LeBron James ($121.2 million)
Commonly known as King James, LeBron is a professional basketball player playing for Los Angeles Lakers. He is a four-time NBA MVP regarded by some as the greatest basketball player ever.
3. Cristiano Ronaldo ($115 million)
Ronaldo is a professional Portuguese soccer player currently a centre forward for Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassir FC. He is sponsored by famous brands like Nike, Tag Heuer and Herbalife.
4. Neymar ($95 million)
The Brazilian player earns $70 million on the field and $25 million off the field. With this, he is regarded as one of the highest-paid sports players globally.
5. Stephen Curry ($92.8 million)
Stephen is an American professional basketballer who plays for the Golden State Warriors of the NBA. He has won four NBA Finals MVP Awards and an NBA All-Star Game MVP Award.
6. Kevin Durant ($92.1 million)
After suffering an injury that left him on the bench for the 2019 season, the NBA star is back on the pitch in 2023.
7. Roger Federer ($90.7 million)
The tennis star ranks as the highest-paid athlete off the court. He is the brand ambassador for Rolex and Uniqlo.
8. Canelo Alvarez ($90 million)
Canelo is a professional boxer who made his career debut at the age of 13. Currently, he stands as the athlete with the highest on-the-field earnings.
9. Tom Brady ($83.9 million)
The former American football quarterback played for NFL for 23 seasons. During this time, he accumulated a bulk of wealth and is therefore regarded as one of the wealthiest athletes in the world.
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo ($80.9 million)
Giannis is a Greek-Nigerian basketball player best known as one of the most incredible power forwards ever.
11. Russel Westbrook ($79.2 million)
Russel is an American NBA star who earns $44.2 million on the field and $35 million off the field. He plays for the Los Angeles Clippers.
12. James Harden ($74.4 million)
Professional basketball player James is well known as one the greatest scorers and shooting guards in NBA history. He was selected with the third overall pick in the 2009 Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
13. Mathew Stafford ($72.3 million)
The professional football player is ranked as the fastest NFL star to reach 40,000 passing yards. He currently plays for the Detroit Lions.
14. Aaron Rodgers ($68 million)
With an on-the-field earning of $68 million, Aaron is regarded as one of the highest-paid American football quarterbacks. He has also bagged several brand endorsements, such as Izod, Pizza Hut, Adidas and Sharpie.
15. Tiger Woods ($68 million)
The talented golfer made his career debut at 20 and since then has won numerous golf records. He is also an inductee of the World Golf Hall of Fame.
16. Josh Allen ($67 million)
As an American football quarterback, Josh was selected seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 Draft. He earns $63 million on the field and $4 million on the pitch.
17. Lewis Hamilton ($65 million)
In 2018, the British race driver became the first Black driver to win the F1 world drivers' championship. He has been endorsed by brands such as Monster Energy and Sony, thanks to his professional success.
18. Tyson Fury ($62 million)
Fury is an English professional boxer who currently stands as the WBC heavyweight champion, having held the title in 2020.
19. Naomi Osaka ($59.2 million)
Although Osaka ranks as one of the highest-paid female athletes, her career has been through ups and downs. For a long time, Naomi has struggled with anxiety and depression.
20. Damian Lillard ($57.4 million)
The American basketballer plays for the Portland Trail Blazers of the NBA.
21. Deshaun Watson ($55.6 million)
The NFL star inked a $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns, making him the highest-paid NFL player ever. An $8.21 million signing bonus accompanied the contract.
22. Klay Thompson ($55 million)
The American basketballer is a four-time NBA champion with the Warriors. In addition, he is a two-time All-NBA Third Team honoree and was once named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.
23. Mike Trout ($49.5 million)
The baseball centre fielder currently plays for the Los Angeles Angels of MLB. In 2022, he was diagnosed with costovertebral dysfunction, a rare back disorder.
24. Patrick Mahomes ($49.1 million)
At 24, the American football quarterback became the youngest quarterback in NFL history to be named Super Bowl MVP. In 2020, he signed a contract with Kansas City Chiefs, which ties him to the team through the 2031 season.
25. Kirk Cousins ($48.5 million)
Kirk is an American football quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL. He inked the three-year deal with the team in 2018.
26. Jimmy Butler ($48 million)
Jimmy's off-the-field earnings are estimated at $12 million. He currently plays for the Miami Heat of the NBA.
27. Max Verstappen ($48 million)
Surprisingly, the Dutch racing driver has one of the lowest off-the-field earnings. However, he has been endorsed by brands such as Red Bull.
28. Paul George ($47.9 million)
The talented basketballer plays for the Los Angeles Clippers. He is a four-time member of the NBA All-Defensive Team.
29. Anthony Davis ($45.4 million)
The NBA star pockets a handsome amount from various world-renowned brands. He is the ambassador of companies such as Ruffles and Beats Electronic.
30. Kawhi Leonard ($45.4 million)
Leonard earns $39.4 million on the court and $6 million off the court. Currently, he plays for the Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA.
31. Phil Mickelson ($46.3 million)
Phil is an American golfer who plays for LIV Golf. He has won six major championships, three Masters titles and one Open Championship.
32. Serena Williams ($45.3 million)
On the field, the renowned tennis player earns $300k. Interestingly, she makes $45 million off the court.
33. Mohammed Salah ($45 million)
Salah is an Egyptian soccer player who plays as a forward for Liverpool and captains the Egypt national team. He is well known for his speed, dribbling and finishing.
34. John Wall ($44.8 million)
In 2017, the NBA star signed a four-year, $170 million contract with the Wizards. He is Adidas' brand ambassador.
35. Kylian Mbappe ($43 million)
The French professional footballer plays for the Ligue I club, Paris Saint-Germain and captains the France national team.
36. Conor McGregor ($43 million)
Conor is a famous Irish boxer who is the first UFC fighter to simultaneously hold UFC championships in two weight classes. He earns $10 million.
37. Rory McIlroy ($41.5 million)
The professional golfer is a member of the PGA Tours. His prowess on the pitch has earned him the number-one spot in the official world golf rankings.
38. Marshon Lattimore ($40.9 million)
Marshon played college football at Ohio State and was drafted by the Saints 11th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. He plays as the team's cornerback.
39. Devin Booker ($39.9 million)
The basketball player signed a four-year, $224 million deal with The Phoenix Suns in 2022.
40. Joel Embiid ($39.7 million)
The NBA star earns $31.7 million on the court and $8 million off the field. He was drafted third overall by the 76ers in the 2014 NBA Draft.
41. Amari Cooper ($39.4 million)
Cooper is an American football wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns. While playing college football, he received a Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver and a unanimous All-American in 2014.
42. Dak Prescott ($39.4 million)
With his $27.4 million on-the-field earnings, the football sensation ranks as one of the athletes receiving the highest sports salaries. In addition, he earns $12 million off the court.
43. Chris Paul ($39.1 million)
The professional basketballer plays for the Phoenix Suns. He earned the nickname The Point God due to his abilities on the pitch.
44. Ryan Ramczyk ($38.8 million)
The Saints drafted the American football offensive tackle in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He signed a five-year $96 million extension contract with the team in 2021.
45. Stefon Diggs ($38.7 million)
Thanks to his natural talent as a player, the sportsman was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
46. Jake Paul ($38 million)
The famous YouTuber and professional martial artist earns $30 million on the field and $8 million off the field.
47. Kemba Walker ($38 million)
The basketball star played for the Dallas Mavericks after being selected ninth overall in the 2011 Draft. He played college basketball for Connecticut.
48. Russel Wilson ($38 million)
The talented football sensation bags $24 million on the pitch and $14 million off the field.
49. Bradley Beal ($37.7 million)
The famous basketball player promotes well-known companies, including Panini, Verizon, Tissot and PepsiCo, in addition to Nike's line of clothing and footwear.
50. T.J. Watt ($37.6 million)
Watt is an American football outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played at Wisconsin and was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Who is the most-paid athlete in the world?
With earnings of $75 million on the field and $55 million off the field, Lionel Messi is the highest-paid athlete in the world.
This article has everything you need to know about the highest-paid athletes. It is no surprise these athletes are paid millions, as they are talented and put in the work to create a name for themselves in the lucrative sports industry.
Source: Briefly News