South African award-winning rapper Nastyc recently dropped the visuals of his song Qweller's prayer

The snippet was shared on social media by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula

Many fans and followers of the star flooded the comment section with their reactions to the visuals

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Nasty C dropped new visuals for his song. Image: Dereck Green

Source: Getty Images

The South African award-winning rapper Nasty C blessed his fans with fresh visuals for his song.

Nasty C drops Qweller's Prayer visuals

Rapper Nasty C has been making big waves on social media recently, shortly after he dropped his fresh banging EP, Confuse The Enemy, and left many fans impressed with his work.

Recently, the father of one dropped yet another visual for his banger, Qweller's Prayer. The video was shared on social media by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page, and he captioned it:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Nasty C has released visuals for 'Qweller's Prayer'."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the visuals

Shortly after Khawula posted the video on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Melusi_Mokone impressed:

"Keep raising the flag high, Nasty C; I am proud of you, young blood."

@PeacewellM24666 said:

"Yoh, A-Reece right now."

@KingNat32410981 commented:

"But this is good."

@Tmkdeog responded:

"One day I also want to work with Nasty C, a very talented gent."

@IsisaPm commented:

"Nasty C released a song that sounds South African like he is, and people say he fell off?? Because of that?"

@AdsonFlyy mentioned:

"I am not sorry, but this song is just not for me; Aka would have done much better with this sample."

Khuli Chana discusses Maftown Heights in the epic documentary

In a previous report from Briefly News, Khuli Chana delved deeper into the evolution of Maftown Heights in a recent documentary. Chana highlighted its growth from a small 2010 show to a significant yearly hip-hop festival.

Chana said the festival promotes harmony across Motswako and other music genres. He also supports new talent with initiatives like the Maftown Heights Creative Community Workshops he started. Refiloe Ramogase disclosed that the documentary Maftown Heights Untold Stories captures occasional emotional moments, including a heartfelt exchange between the late Riky Rick and Mpura before their untimely passing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News