Nasty C Gushes Over His Baby Mama Sammie Heavens and Son Oliver in a Cute Post
- Nasty C showed love to his family, his son and Sammie Heavens recently in a cute Instagram post
- The South African star and his long-term girlfriend have an adorable son together
- The couple often share glimpses of their son Baby Oliver and rarely show off his full face
Nasty C is a doting father. The rapper recently gave his fans a glimpse of his son Oliver and Sammie Heavens on Instagram.
1st time dad Nasty C gushes over family
Award-winning South African rapper Nasty C showed love to his family in a cute Instagram post. Posting a photo of his girlfriend Sammie Heavens and his son Baby Oliver, Nasty C said:
“I’d burn the world about you two.” Sammie Heavens responded by saying, “WE LOVE YOU SFM!”
The couple is known for sharing glimpses of their son, Baby Oliver and rarely show off his full face. The rapper has since deleted the post.
Nasty C supports Sammie Heavens' career
Fans recently dubbed the couple goals when Nasty C shot and recorded a video of Sammie Heavens rapping.
The rap star and his long-term girlfriend always support each other's careers. Just recently, fans said Nasty C is one of the greatest rappers in South African hip hop scene. He also made headlines after announcing his much anticipated I Love It Here European tour, which is slated to kick off in October 2024.
Watch Sammie slay the rap verses in the video below:
