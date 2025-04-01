Slee Ndlovu revealed she declined to return for The Real Housewives of Durban Season 5 to focus on her family and interior deco business

The reality star prioritised her eldest daughter’s university transition and felt filming took time away from her clients and business growth

Slee dismissed rumours about moving to Johannesburg for marriage, stating she keeps her private life confidential and won’t comment on media speculation

Reality television star, Slee Wendy Ndlovu, popularly known as Slee The Bosslady, has explained why she left The Real Housewives of Durban after two seasons. She said she was called to join Season 5 but turned down the offer.

Slee the Bosslady has revealed why she left 'The Real Housewives of Durban'.

Source: Instagram

Slee Ndlovu reveals why she didn't return to RHOD

The Real Housewives of Durban fans were shocked to see one of their favourite wives not returning for Season 5 when the cast was announced. Slee, who was undoubtedly one of the most loved stars from the show, explained that she did not return to the show because she wanted to focus on her family and her interior deco business.

Speaking during an interview with The Spotlight podcast said she was called to return to the show, but she decided not to go back. The mother of two said she wanted to focus on her eldest daughter, who had just completed her secondary school and was about to go to the university, so she wanted to be present for that.

She also noted that she wanted to focus on her growing business. According to Slee, being on set meant she could not focus on her clients and her businesses. She said:

"They did invite me back, and I opted out. My eldest child completed her matric last year, and we’re now preparing for university. I wanted to be present for this important transition.

"I felt my company was being neglected. Since I started filming, I’ve struggled to take on clients. The shooting schedule always coincided with peak home renovation periods when people most needed my services. Without availability, you can’t generate income – I needed to refocus."

Slee the Bosslady has opened up about leaving 'The Real Housewives of Durban'.

Source: Instagram

Slee Ndlovu talks about finding love

Slee Ndlovu's love life has been in the spotlight a lot lately. The star dispelled rumours that she had moved to Johannesburg after marrying a wealthy businessman in January last year. Speaking to Briefly News at the time, Slee said she does not discuss her private life on social media. She said:

"My private life is just that, private and I've never spoken to anyone about my plans or my relationship status. Whatever has come up in the media, I don't know who the source is, and I have zero comment when it comes to that."

