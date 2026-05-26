KWAZULU-NATAL— The anti-illegal immigration activist Ngizwe Mchunu said South Africans must carry flags to identify themselves as citizens. He spoke ahead of a planned national shutdown on 30 June 2026.

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Ngizwe Mchunu said he had the right to demand citizenship proof from members of the public. Image: Wikus de Wet/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to eNCA, Mchunu spoke from Durban on 26 May 2026, where activists marched through city streets. Mchunu defended his actions and said that South African citizens possess the legal authority to question individuals and verify immigration statuses if they suspect illegal activities are occurring.

Ngizwe Mchunu defends citizenship checks

Mchunu said his followers would continue to demand legal papers from foreign nationals. He said that citizens are protected by their right to stop anyone suspected of committing crimes and call police officers. The activist said that his sister, Jacinta, represented the movement at a prior meeting to prepare for upcoming events. Mchunu said the group is focusing on the upcoming deadline of 30 June.

He added that while authorities monitored the march, the group remained resolute in its goal of ensuring that all foreign nationals leave the country by the specified date. Mchunu urged every household to display the national flag during the initiative to distinguish citizens from non-citizens.

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Ngizwe Mchunu defends himself in court

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mchunu refused to back down on his allegations that Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema was protecting illegal immigrants. This was despite Malema taking the controversial artist to court for making the allegations. Mchunu insisted that he had evidence to support his allegations.

Source: Briefly News