A young woman has gone viral after her rare ageing condition reportedly left her looking decades older than her actual age

Snenhlanhla Khoza’s family said her health deteriorated rapidly after she developed unusual symptoms, while doctors allegedly described the case as extremely rare.

South Africans flooded social media with reactions after her heartbreaking story was shared and went viral on social media

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Snenhlanhla Khoza suffer from a rare ageing condition. Images: @bongyluaziey/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU- NATAL - A 31-year-old South African woman living with a rare ageing condition has touched hearts across the country after her painful story went viral on social media.

According to reports shared online, the woman, identified as Snenhlanhla Khoza, began experiencing unusual symptoms before her appearance changed drastically over time, leaving many stunned by how rapidly she appeared to age. Her story gained widespread attention after it was shared on various social media platforms

Woman’s rare condition leaves family desperate for answers

In his post, Tumi Sole explained that Snenhlanhla’s family had sought help from both medical doctors and traditional healers, but had not found a solution to her condition. A man from an organisation called Thuleleni travelled to Khulwa village in Mtubatuba to visit the family on 20 May 2026 after being contacted by Snenhlanhla's sister for help.

He sat down with Snenhlanhla and her mother, who looked significantly younger in contrast to the 31-year-old, who looked decades older than her age.

In a recorded clip, the family shared that the ordeal reportedly began with what appeared to be a patch on her face. Shortly afterwards, Snenhlanhla allegedly started suffering from severe vomiting and intense body pains. Over time, her appearance changed drastically as she began ageing at an alarming pace. She is now unable to walk.

Her mother, who described Snenhlanhla as her youngest child, said the family has been struggling to understand what caused the sudden transformation.

Snenhlanhla speaks about her heartbreaking condition

According to Snenhlanhla, doctors allegedly informed her that she may be suffering from a rare genetic condition with no known cure. She also claimed that medical professionals told her it was the first case of its kind they had encountered locally.

She further revealed that doctors said her heart had enlarged.

The family also sought help from traditional healers. According to Snenhlanhla, some traditional practitioners suggested that the condition could be linked to “ilumbo”, which some communities describe as a form of curse or spiritual affliction from an ex-lover. However, no treatment has reportedly worked.

See a clip of the young woman speaking about her condition here:

South Africans react to heartbreaking story

The unusual case sparked massive reactions online, with many social media users expressing sympathy and disbelief over Snenhlanhla’s appearance and condition.

@LadyM1306 stated:

"Werner syndrome. Very rare and can’t be cured."

@UyphiwoM said:

"Sadly, people are more comfortable inventing supernatural explanations than admitting how little we invest in rare disease research and long-term care."

@SLV_REaL19 wrote:

"Be grateful for good health, people. It's tough out there. Hopefully, this lady can find help somewhere."

@tshepom619 remarked:

"I wish we’d read up on such conditions and stop with the superstitions. Apparently, it’s an extremely rare genetic disorder- it’s sad as it seems like there is no cure.'

@Irvinpooe stated:

"I kept on seeing pictures and captions on social media. Initially, I didn’t believe it. Now, after watching this I know it’s real . May the good Lord have mercy and heal her."

What condition could she suffer from?

From the family's explanations, it seems Snenhlanhla may be suffering from Werner syndrome, which is a rare genetic disorder that causes accelerated ageing, typically beginning in early adulthood. People with the condition often develop age-related illnesses such as cataracts, skin changes, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease at a much earlier age than normal. There is currently no cure, and treatment focuses on managing symptoms and complications as they arise.

Mother of teen with rare condition appeals for help

Briefly News also reported that the mother of a disabled teenage girl from the Eastern Cape pleaded with South Africans for help to improve her daughter’s quality of life. 13 years old, Yamkela Mafiyane from Ziphunzana, who was born with deformed and weakened lower limbs, is unable to support her own body weight or walk. Her family transports her in a small plastic washtub that frequently breaks, prompting her mother to appeal to Mzansi for assistance in securing a wheelchair for her daughter.

Source: Briefly News