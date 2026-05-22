A woman who claimed she was too ill to live independently was exposed after taking part in competitive running events

Authorities launched an investigation after receiving information that the supposed disability claimant was leading an active lifestyle

The case has sparked outrage after details emerged about the amount of money she received through disability benefits

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A female runner reportedly fraudulently claimed disability benefits worth R552,000 after allegedly making false claims that she was disabled while actively participating in a 10km race.

A 49-year-old woman from the United Kingdom has been jailed after making false disability claims. Image: Felix Horhager

Source: Getty Images

According to the BBC, the woman, Helen Green from Shrewsbury in the United Kingdom, was a member of a running club and completed the 10km race in just over an hour. CCTV footage also reportedly showed her attending various gym classes.

The 49-year-old allegedly told the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) that severe rheumatoid arthritis in every joint, as well as a slipped disc in her back, had left her housebound.

She further claimed that her condition was incurable and would continue to worsen. According to Green, the illness made her unable to walk for more than five minutes without crutches. The DWP was also informed that she needed assistance with washing, bathing, dressing, preparing meals, eating, and drinking.

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Disability benefits fraud exposed through running activities

The BBC reported that Green was found guilty and jailed for seven months after the DWP acted on a tip-off and discovered that she regularly attended several gym classes, including Zumba, Body Combat, Body Pump, Core Blast, and spin classes.

Helen Green falsely claimed R552,000 in disability benefits. Image: Jewel Samad

Source: Getty Images

Green admitted to acting dishonestly and failing to notify the DWP about changes to her condition and lifestyle. Reports indicated that she unlawfully received Personal Independence Payment (PIP) benefits over a three-year period. The allowance is designed to support people living with disabilities or long-term physical and mental health conditions.

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UK Labour Minister for Transformation, Andrew Western, criticised the fraud, saying it betrayed both taxpayers and legitimate beneficiaries who rely on the support to survive.

Western added that while Green appeared active at the gym, investigators had uncovered what he described as a pattern of deception.

Two Oceans Marathon bib-swapping controversy

The latest cheating scandal follows after a Pretoria-based running couple became embroiled in a bib-swapping controversy linked to qualification for the Two Oceans Marathon which was held in Cape Town in early April 2026.

The incident forms part of a second wave of allegations to affect the ultra-marathon, which was won by Gerda Steyn. Earlier claims alleged that two male athletes swapped bibs to compete in the women’s race, reportedly affecting the top 10 finishing positions.

Gerda Steyn to earn millions

Briefly News previously reported that Gerda Steyn, the reigning Two Oceans Marathon winner, will be buoyed by her historic victory in April 2026 as she turns her focus to the Comrades Marathon in June 2026.

The 99th edition of the Comrades Marathon has been confirmed at an official distance of 85.777km and will take place on Sunday, 14 June

Source: Briefly News