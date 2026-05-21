Percy Tau and Njabulo Blom have both left Vietnamese side Nam Dinh FC within days of each other after a difficult season

Reports from Vietnam suggest that foreign player restrictions and disappointing results played a major role in the departures

Tau’s future is now under the spotlight as the former Bafana Bafana star searches for a new club at age 32

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Percy Tau has left Vietnamese club Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC after a major squad clear-out. Image: percytau22

Source: Instagram

Former Bafana Bafana stars Percy Tau and Njabulo Blom have both exited Vietnamese outfit Nam Dinh FC, with reports now shedding light on why the South Africans were released almost simultaneously.

The club confirmed Tau’s departure on Thursday, 21 May, shortly after Blom also left the team. In a short farewell statement shared on social media, Nam Dinh thanked the former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns forward for his contribution during his brief spell in Vietnam.

Nam Dinh posted:

The sudden departures sparked speculation among South African football fans, especially given the profile of both players. Reports from Vietnam now suggest the exits were linked to a wider squad overhaul after a disappointing campaign.

Vietnamese squad overhaul affects Percy Tau and Njabulo Blom

Vietnamese publication Bao Dan Viet reported that Nam Dinh FC had begun a major rebuild after struggling throughout the 2025/2026 season.

The side reportedly finished mid-table in the V.League and failed to progress in continental competitions. Nam Dinh also ended third in Group F of the AFC Champions League Two, missing out on qualification to the knockout stages.

According to the publication, V.League rules allowing clubs to register only four foreign players forced the club into difficult decisions.

Tau and Blom were among five overseas players released as part of the restructuring. Walber Mota, Caique Santos and Kyle Hudlin also departed the club.

Percy Tau struggled to make expected impact in Vietnam

Tau joined Nam Dinh in August 2025 after leaving Qatar SC. Expectations were high due to his successful spells at Mamelodi Sundowns, Brighton & Hove Albion and Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

However, the 32-year-old struggled to hit top form in Southeast Asia. During his time at Nam Dinh, Tau made 22 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and registering four assists.

The club said in its farewell message:

“Thank you for your contributions Percy Tau. Wishing you success and good luck on your journey ahead.”

Blom’s situation was even more difficult. Reports indicate the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder failed to make a competitive appearance after suffering a serious injury before the season began.

Percy Tau, before he was released by the Vietnam club Nam Dinh. Image: percytau22

Source: Instagram

Tau faces major career decision after Nam Dinh exit

Tau now becomes a free agent again as he considers the next step in his career. The winger remains one of South Africa’s most recognisable football exports after successful spells in Belgium and Egypt.

Despite his difficult stint in Vietnam, his experience and profile could still attract interest from clubs in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

For Blom, the focus is likely to shift towards recovery and finding a fresh opportunity after an injury-hit campaign. The exits also mean Nam Dinh no longer has any South African players in its squad.

Tau and Blom’s exits appear to be part of a wider reset at Nam Dinh FC rather than isolated decisions. While the move to Vietnam did not work out as many fans expected, both players now have an opportunity to restart their careers elsewhere ahead of the new season.

Source: Briefly News