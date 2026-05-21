Members of the MK Party and March and March movement arrived at Diakonia Centre, where hundreds of foreign nationals remained camped at the site

Tensions escalated as the group of foreign nationals, who have been staying at the centre for several days, said they feared for their safety

eThekwini Metro Police Peace Officers and SAPS were deployed to monitor the situation, while the Department of Home Affairs assisted with verifying the documentation of the foreign nationals present

Tense standoff between March and March, MK Party and foreign nationals in Durban. Image: @ECR_Newswatch/ X

Source: Twitter

DURBAN - Tensions escalated outside the Diakonia Centre in Durban as members of the MK Party and the March and March movement gathered at the site where hundreds of foreign nationals have been camping for the past few days.

The situation became increasingly volatile as activists from the two groups arrived at the centre, with shouts of “Abahambe” ringing out as individuals from both sides reportedly threatened to fight.

Why were the foreign nationals at the centre?

The group of foreign nationals has been sleeping at the Diakonia Centre after being removed from outside the Durban Central police station, where they had been protesting on Tuesday.

Earlier today, authorities had given them a deadline to vacate the premises after reportedly instructing them to leave the site. eThekwini Metro Police Peace Officers were deployed to the scene to monitor the unfolding situation and maintain order.

The number of foreign nationals at the centre has reportedly grown over the past two days, with many initially identified as being from the Democratic Republic of Congo, while others, including Somali nationals, have since joined the group.

Several individuals at the site say they fear for their safety and are awaiting clarity on where they will go next as pressure mounts for them to leave the premises.

March and March members speak out

A representative of the March and March movement said the organisation was present to ensure that South African laws are upheld and questioned the documentation status of those gathered.

“We have always been clear that the laws of South Africa must be obeyed,” the member said. “Where are all these people recorded or documented? As March and March, we do not want people here illegally.”

Authorities have not yet confirmed any forced removal. The Diakonia Centre remains under close observation.

See a video of the tense standoff between the two groups here:

Immigrants refused to leave the Diakonia Centre

Earlier, the group of foreign nationals camped outside the Durban CBD centre said they would not leave the premises as they feared for their safety. A representative of the group said they were reluctant to return to their communities due to rising tensions between South Africans and foreign nationals in the province. He further added that violence directed at foreign nationals is often not reported, and they therefore need assurances from the police that they will be safe if they return to their homes.

March and Marh protest in Pinetown

Briefly News also reported that March and March held a counter-protest against illegal immigration in Pinetown yesterday. The group said that during the protest, they entered buildings to conduct searches for illegal activities. Some drugs were reportedly found during the protests and raids. During the march, a participant directed strong remarks at President Cyril Ramaphosa, telling him to “tell his friends to go,” allegedly referring to foreign nationals in the country illegally.

Source: Briefly News