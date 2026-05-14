Ngizwe Mchunu has once again publicly criticised Julius Malema, accusing him of making false claims that he burnt down his own house

Speaking outside his burnt home, Mchunu defended himself and insisted the allegations are unfair and damaging to his reputation

The remarks come despite a Gauteng High Court interim order barring him from making defamatory statements against Malema

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Ngizwe Mchunu and Julius Malema. Images: @mrloveness/X and @EffSouthAfrica/X

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU- NATAL — Former Ukhoz FM radio broadcaster and activist Ngizwe Mchunu has once again sparked outrage after launching another attack on Julius Malema — this time while standing outside his burnt KwaZulu-Natal home.

In a video circulating widely on X from yesterday, 13 May 2026, Mchunu is seen addressing a crowd gathered outside the damaged property.

Mchunu launches a fresh attack on Malema

Emotions appeared to run high as he criticised Malema for allegedly suggesting that Mchunu may have burnt down his own house.

Speaking passionately to supporters, Mchunu accused the EFF leader of being unfair and hypocritical. He brought up the death of Malema’s mother, saying former president Jacob Zuma attended the funeral to comfort Malema despite their long and complicated political history.

Mchunu said Zuma never accused Malema of harming his own mother, despite their disagreements, implying that Malema should have shown him the same level of respect during his family crisis.

See video of Mchunu talking outside his home here:

Malema wins defamation case against Mchunu

The remarks have drawn renewed attention because Mchunu is currently under a Gauteng High Court interim order barring him from making defamatory statements about Malema.

The court ruling came after Mchunu made explosive claims accusing Malema of receiving money from Nigerian drug dealers. He also previously alleged that Malema protects Nigerians because they funded him politically. In other videos and interviews, Mchunu has called Malema “a dead snake,” claiming the EFF leader failed to fully rise politically when he had the opportunity.

The court ordered Mchunu to remove defamatory content and stop making further damaging allegations against the EFF leader. Despite this, the outspoken activist appears determined to continue speaking publicly about Malema.

The tension between Mchunu and Malema has now become one of the country’s most talked-about political feuds on social media, with supporters on both sides fiercely defending their leaders.

Former Ukhozi FM broadcaster Ngizwe Mchunu. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

3 Articles about the Ngizwe Mchunu- Malema feud

Briefly News has extensively covered the seemingly never-ending feud between Ngizwe Mchunu and Julius Malema, which has spilt out of social media and into the South African courts.

EFF leader and Member of Parliament Julius Sello Malema launched legal proceedings against controversial media personality Ngizwe Mchunu following incendiary remarks made during a televised interview on 28 April 2026, which were later widely circulated on social media.

Ngizwe Mchunu broke his silence following the sentencing of EFF leader Julius Malema. He questioned why Julius Malema was allowed to go home to his family after sentencing, and said the Department of Justice must explain why some convicted individuals remain behind bars while others are granted opportunities to appeal.

Ngizwe Mchunu called Julius Malema a dead snake and a washed-up politician. This was in response to Malema winning the defamation case against Mchunu, which ordered the former broadcaster to apologise and pay a R1 million fine.

Source: Briefly News