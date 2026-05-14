GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed Sisisi Tolashe from the position of Minister of Social Development.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired Sisisi Tolashe as Social Development Minister. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ @GovernmentZA (X)

Source: Getty Images

The former minister has been at the centre of several controversial allegations of late, prompting calls for the president to remove her. She has denied any wrongdoing, insisting that she would not resign unless President Cyril Ramaphosa requests her to do so.

She also stated that the matter was being looked at by the African National Congress and Parliament, saying that she would not be commenting further.

President Ramaphosa has appointed Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, in the interim. A full-time appointment will be made in due course.

Source: Briefly News