Embattled Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe is set to appear before Parliament over fresh allegations of misusing state funds

Reports claim a public servant was allegedly hired under false pretences and made to work as a nanny in her private residence

The Democratic Alliance has called for an investigation, while pressure mounts on Cyril Ramaphosa to take action

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Scandal-plagued Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe continues to land in hot water, remaining firmly in the spotlight as fresh allegations of misconduct emerge.

Tolashe is set to appear before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee following new allegations that she misused state funds to employ a nanny for her grandchildren.

Investigation unveils Tolashe's alleged deception

An investigation by Daily Maverick claims Tolashe may have hired a public servant under false pretences, allegedly assigning her to work in her private residence in East London instead of her official role.

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The nanny divulged to the publication that she thought she was employed as a “food aide” and would work at one of Tolashe’s two official residences, situated in Cape Town and Pretoria.

Instead, she would end up working and living at the Minister’s private residence in East London, along with other members of Tolashe’s family.

The report further alleges the employee was required to hand over part of her salary to Tolashe’s daughter. Khanyisa, while performing domestic duties.

In summary, the investigation suggests that Sisisi Tolashe may have used public funds to hire a live-in nanny for her grandchildren at her private residence, with an employment arrangement allegedly structured so that a portion of the salary went toward covering her family’s household expenses.

Such an arrangement would likely fall outside what is permitted under the Ministerial Handbook and the regulations of the Department of Public Service and Administration.

Journalist Sihle Mavuso shared the news on his X account:

Calls for a parliamentary inquiry

Portfolio Committee chairperson Bridget Masango said the committee takes any misuse of public funds seriously and will seek a formal briefing from both the department and the minister.

The Democratic Alliance has called for a parliamentary inquiry, while MP Nazley Sharif urged the Public Service Commission to investigate, saying the allegations add to mounting concerns and calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act.

Articles on Sisisi Tolashe and the vehicle donation scandal

Presient Cyril Ramaphosa (left), Minister Sisisi Tolashe and Deputy President Paul Mashatile (right). Image: Dwayne Senior

Source: Getty Images

Tolashe condemns rape of young Soweto girl

Briefly News reported that Minister Sisisi Tolashe strongly condemned the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Dobsonville, Western Soweto, which occurred during the Easter weekend. She also confirmed that social workers have been deployed to provide trauma counselling and psychosocial support to the victim and her family.

Source: Briefly News