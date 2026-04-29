Minister Tolashe To Face Parliament Over Fresh ‘State-Funded Nanny’ Allegations
- Embattled Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe is set to appear before Parliament over fresh allegations of misusing state funds
- Reports claim a public servant was allegedly hired under false pretences and made to work as a nanny in her private residence
- The Democratic Alliance has called for an investigation, while pressure mounts on Cyril Ramaphosa to take action
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SOUTH AFRICA — Scandal-plagued Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe continues to land in hot water, remaining firmly in the spotlight as fresh allegations of misconduct emerge.
Tolashe is set to appear before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee following new allegations that she misused state funds to employ a nanny for her grandchildren.
Investigation unveils Tolashe's alleged deception
An investigation by Daily Maverick claims Tolashe may have hired a public servant under false pretences, allegedly assigning her to work in her private residence in East London instead of her official role.
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The nanny divulged to the publication that she thought she was employed as a “food aide” and would work at one of Tolashe’s two official residences, situated in Cape Town and Pretoria.
Instead, she would end up working and living at the Minister’s private residence in East London, along with other members of Tolashe’s family.
The report further alleges the employee was required to hand over part of her salary to Tolashe’s daughter. Khanyisa, while performing domestic duties.
In summary, the investigation suggests that Sisisi Tolashe may have used public funds to hire a live-in nanny for her grandchildren at her private residence, with an employment arrangement allegedly structured so that a portion of the salary went toward covering her family’s household expenses.
Such an arrangement would likely fall outside what is permitted under the Ministerial Handbook and the regulations of the Department of Public Service and Administration.
Journalist Sihle Mavuso shared the news on his X account:
Calls for a parliamentary inquiry
Portfolio Committee chairperson Bridget Masango said the committee takes any misuse of public funds seriously and will seek a formal briefing from both the department and the minister.
The Democratic Alliance has called for a parliamentary inquiry, while MP Nazley Sharif urged the Public Service Commission to investigate, saying the allegations add to mounting concerns and calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act.
Articles on Sisisi Tolashe and the vehicle donation scandal
- Sisisi Tolashe is in hot water after an investigation found that she allegedly received two luxury vehicles from Chinese officials. Reports indicate Tolashe said the cars, reportedly used by her children, were donated to the ANCWL; however, the organisation has denied any such donation.
- The Minister of Social Development and president of the ANC Women's League, defended her decision to register vehicles intended for the league in her children's names, saying the move was meant to prevent their possible seizure.
- ActionSA says South Africans are being left with two troubling versions of events after it opened a criminal case against Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe and also filed complaints with oversight bodies, saying the matter points to possible corruption and a lack of transparency
- ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula indicated that the matter of the luxury vehicle donations would be handled through the party's Integrity Commission, confirming that Tolashe would be called to account.
- Despite ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance (DA) filing criminal charges against her, and calls being made for her to be axed, the minister has remained defiant. Tolashe has insisted that she will not step down unless President Cyril Ramaphosa requests her to do so.
SAPS releases suspects questioned about Mazwi Kubheka's disappearance, Mashaba and citizens outraged
Tolashe condemns rape of young Soweto girl
Briefly News reported that Minister Sisisi Tolashe strongly condemned the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Dobsonville, Western Soweto, which occurred during the Easter weekend. She also confirmed that social workers have been deployed to provide trauma counselling and psychosocial support to the victim and her family.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a dedicated journalist with over three years newsroom experience. She has recently worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms.