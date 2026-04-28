Brown Mogotsi has taken action against one of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's evidence leaders

The political fixer is yet to appear before the Commission again after he failed to do so in March 2026 due to illness

The North West businessman previously testified about his links to Vusimuzi Matlala and Senzo Mchunu

Brown Mogotsi has filed a complaint against Advocate Matthew Chaskalson and wants him to be recused from Madlanga Commission proceedings. Image: @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Brown Mogotsi is back in the headlines, this time over his unhappiness with an evidence leader at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The political fixer, who last testified before the Commission in November 2025, has filed a complaint against one of the evidence leaders. The Madlanga Commission is currently probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

Mogotsi, a North West businessman, was called to testify regarding his links to both Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu.

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Mogotsi takes action against an evidence leader

On 28 April 2025, eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones reported that Mogotsi had filed against an evidence leader, without mentioning who it was at first.

He then provided more clarity, saying that the evidence leader was Advocate Matthew Chaskalson, Senior Counsel (SC). Mogotsi also intends to bring forth an application to have Advocate Chaskalson recused from proceedings. The Commission ruled that the application should be filed no later than midday on Wednesday, 29 April 2026. Mogotsi is represented by Mr Makaula Sekgatja in the matter.

Why is Mogotsi unhappy with Advocate Chaskalson?

While the reason for his sudden displeasure with Advocate Chaskalson is not yet known, Mogotsi has previously complained about the SC.

During his appearance before the Commission in November 2025, he faced intense cross-examination from the evidence leader. Advocate Chaskalson even accused the North West businessman of being a ‘professional liar’ after Mogotsi admitted to lying under oath. The political fixer claimed that he had to lie for a living due to his job as an agent.

Brown Mogotsi is unhappy with Advocate Matthew Chaskalson, Senior Counsel (SC). Image: @southafricandly

Source: Twitter

Mogotsi is yet to return to testify

Mogotsi’s complaint comes as he is yet to return to testify before the Commission. Following his three-day appearance in 2025, he was due to return to the stand in March 2026 to complete his testimony. That failed to happen after he no-showed proceedings, claiming that he was ill.

The Commission considered charging him with contempt and was not impressed with the medical certificate he produced. His testimony was postponed to an undetermined date while the Commission moved on to other witnesses, but no date has yet been agreed upon.

Advocate Chaskalson’s comments about him being a professional liar are also not the only time he’s been accused of being dishonest. Many believe that the political fixer also staged an assassination attempt on his life, with some claiming they saw him get out of his vehicle and fire several shots at it.

Mogotsi unhappy at being called a professional liar

Briefly News reported that Mogotsi took issue with Matthew Chaskalson's comment about him before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The commission's evidence leader said that Mogotsi was a professional liar after he admitted to lying on certain occasions.

Social media users were amused by the North West businessman's comments about the evidence leader.

Source: Briefly News