Brown Mogotsi was scheduled to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 2 February 2026, but did not do so

Evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC provided more details about why the political fixer was not there in person

The commissioners are considering what action, if any, will be taken against the North West businessman over his actions

Brown Mogotsi failed to appear before the Madlanga Commission as planned. Image: Phando Jikelo/ RSA Parliament

The political fixer, who is alleged to be the link between Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu and controversial tenderpreneur, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, was due to appear before the Commission on 2 February 2026.

That appearance has now been postponed due to medical reasons.

What happened to Mogotsi?

When proceedings got underway on Monday, 2 February, evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC informed the commissioners that Mogotsi was ill and would not be appearing.

Advocate Chaskalson said that the political fixer would go to a doctor and furnish the Commission with a medical certificate.

He added that the North West businessman had been cooperative in the past and asked that he be given a chance to furnish the Commission with a doctor’s note.

Mogotsi could be deemed in contempt of the Commission

Responding to Advocate Chaskalson’s update, Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said that, but for his request, Mogotsi is in contempt until he produces a medical certificate.

He added that the Commission could initiate the necessary legal processes against him because he was in contempt, but due to the evidence leader’s request, they would not do so yet.

The Commission has now been postponed for Wednesday, 4 February, to decide what action to take, if any, about Mogotsi’s no-show. Major-General Richard Shibiri, Head of Organised Crime for the South African Police Service (SAPS), will take the stand on 4 February as well.

Source: Briefly News