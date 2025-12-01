General Shadrack Sibiya’s Illness Threatens Madlanga Commission Testimony, South Africans Sceptical
- Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya was scheduled to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
- Sibiya was one of many key witnesses called to testify, including the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu
- South Africans weighed in on Sibiya's reasons for possibly not appearing, speculating whether it was true
GAUTENG – Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya is now a doubt to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, prompting speculation online about why that is.
General Sibiya, the suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner, was earmarked to appear before the commission on Thursday, 4 November 2025.
The commission is probing allegations of corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system, which were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. General Sibiya’s name has featured often in some of the testimonies heard before the commission already.
General Sibiya’s appearance is in doubt
Speaking to eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones on Monday, 1 December 2024, the commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, said General Sibiya may not appear this week as planned. Michaels indicated that the suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner was ill.
He added that the commission would provide updates if the situation changed.
Commission to hear key testimonies
General Sibiya was one of several key witnesses who were set to testify before the commission between 1 and 5 December. Former Ekhuruleni City Manager Imogen Mashazi kicked off proceedings on Monday, with Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, scheduled to appear before the commission on Tuesday, 2 December 2025.
Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi is also expected to appear. Brigadier Mkhwanazi’s name has also been brought up several times, especially over his ties to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. The suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief is alleged to have facilitated blue lights for Cat’s vehicles.
What you need to know about Sibiya's testimony before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee
- Sibiya said he has been targeted ever since he led investigations which resulted in Richard Mdluli’s arrest.
- General Sibiya shared a funny story about having breakfast with North West businessman, Brown Mogotsi.
- The Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection said that he was testifying under protest.
- Sibiya shared how the investigations into AKA's murder led to a fallout between him and Mkhwanazi.
- General Sibiya said he followed General Fannie Masemola's orders when it came to disbanding the task team.
South Africans react to General Sibiya’s possible absence
Social media users weighed in on the news, with some suggesting that General Sibiya was not ill.
@Thato7Mk stated:
“Yeah, right. After that grilling from Parliament and the dismal performance by Brown Envelope Mogotsi, I'll be sick too.
@lesibadj asked:
“Welele. For how long has he been ill? Brown said something about his boss being ill.”
@CuteUncle01 said:
“He is busy proofreading his submission and aligning it with Matlala’s lies.”
@ayanda_yay83058 agreed:
“Some time to align the testimony with that of Matlala and Mogotsi.”
@asheepatthewhee stated:
“He's 'ill'. Sure. Like that's even remotely believable.”
@peculiarVc added:
“He is not ill. He is buying time.”
Sibiya said he used Mogotsi's information for survival
Briefly News reported that Sibiya defended the communication he had with businessman Brown Mogotsi.
He stated that he was not concerned that a civilian had access to sensitive information about the police.
Sibiya also said that he used the information he received from Mogotsi to ensure his own survival.
