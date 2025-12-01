Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya was scheduled to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Sibiya was one of many key witnesses called to testify, including the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu

South Africans weighed in on Sibiya's reasons for possibly not appearing, speculating whether it was true

South Africans are sceptical about General Shadrack Sibiya’s illness claims ahead of his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: Brenton Geach/ izusek

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya is now a doubt to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, prompting speculation online about why that is.

General Sibiya, the suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner, was earmarked to appear before the commission on Thursday, 4 November 2025.

The commission is probing allegations of corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system, which were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. General Sibiya’s name has featured often in some of the testimonies heard before the commission already.

General Sibiya’s appearance is in doubt

Speaking to eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones on Monday, 1 December 2024, the commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, said General Sibiya may not appear this week as planned. Michaels indicated that the suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner was ill.

He added that the commission would provide updates if the situation changed.

Jeremy Michaels confirmed that they were told that General Shadrack Sibiya was ill. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Commission to hear key testimonies

General Sibiya was one of several key witnesses who were set to testify before the commission between 1 and 5 December. Former Ekhuruleni City Manager Imogen Mashazi kicked off proceedings on Monday, with Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, scheduled to appear before the commission on Tuesday, 2 December 2025.

Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi is also expected to appear. Brigadier Mkhwanazi’s name has also been brought up several times, especially over his ties to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. The suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief is alleged to have facilitated blue lights for Cat’s vehicles.

South Africans react to General Sibiya’s possible absence

Social media users weighed in on the news, with some suggesting that General Sibiya was not ill.

@Thato7Mk stated:

“Yeah, right. After that grilling from Parliament and the dismal performance by Brown Envelope Mogotsi, I'll be sick too.

@lesibadj asked:

“Welele. For how long has he been ill? Brown said something about his boss being ill.”

@CuteUncle01 said:

“He is busy proofreading his submission and aligning it with Matlala’s lies.”

@ayanda_yay83058 agreed:

“Some time to align the testimony with that of Matlala and Mogotsi.”

@asheepatthewhee stated:

“He's 'ill'. Sure. Like that's even remotely believable.”

@peculiarVc added:

“He is not ill. He is buying time.”

