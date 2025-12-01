Former Ekurhuleni Municipal Manager Dr. Imogen Mashazi appeared before the Madlanga Commission on Monday, 1 December

She was there to testify about her alleged support of suspended acting head of the EPMD, Julius Mkhwanazi

During her testimony, she was questioned about her doctoral title and the qualifications listed in her CV

Dr. Imogen Mashazi appeared before the Madlanga Commission. Image: City of Ekurhuleni

Mashazi is appearing before the commission in connection with suspended EMPD acting head Julius Mkhwanazi, who is accused of using his position to protect and advance his career.

During the questioning, Sello sought clarification on Mashazi's qualifications, stating,

"I see your highest qualification is a Master's in Nursing Science from Rand Afrikaans University. You also have a Bachelor's degree in DUT Tech Phil Nursing Science. Where is the doctoral degree here?"

Mashazi clarified that her qualification is the DUT Doctor of Literature and Philosophy, along with a Doctorate in Nursing Education that she obtained in 2022.

Who is Dr.Imogen Mashazi?

Dr. Imogen Mashazi is the first female city manager of Ekurhuleni. According to the city's website, she has dedicated four decades to public service, starting as a nurse at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital before transitioning into municipal governance in the 1990s. She was appointed Ekurhuleni municipal manager in 2016.

Why is Mashazi appearing at the commission?

Advocate Mahlape Sello questioned Dr. Imogen Mashazi's qualifications at the Madlanga Commission. Image: Deaan Vivier/Beeld (Getty Images)

According to IOL, the Madlanga Commission had heard testimony from Ekurhuleni human resources head Xolani Nciza stated that Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi fabricated a memorandum of understanding. This was done to grant policing powers to a private security company allegedly linked to crime boss Vusimuzi Cat Matlala.

Mkhwanazi has been implicated in several criminal investigations, and an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report found that he entered into an unlawful agreement with Matlala. Nciza also testified that Mashazi protected Mkhwanazi from being held accountable within the municipality.

Brigadier Mkhwanazi was officially suspended by the city following recommendations from an internal audit investigation, which was probing allegations of misconduct. This was the Brigadier's second suspension following one in 2023 where he was suspended for abuse of position of authority as well as abuse of resources.

Social media reacted to the exchange at the Madlanga Commission

@Noks_ma2c joked:

"First, it was Mary de Haas; now it's her."

@Rainbowchild commented:

"She mustn't try. She needs to bring evidence; her attitude is bad, she speaks over the commissioners, and she is just a terrible human being."

@janefernan30729 remarked:

"Imogen lacks comprehension skills."

@S_TeezySA added:

"Perks of being a comrade of the ANC."

@tysonbmhlongo stated:

"The worst part is that she even laughs, as if she doesn’t take the commissioners seriously."

Mchunu is set to testify at the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday

Mchunu is also expected to appear at the Madlanga Commission after being implicated in ties to criminality and interfering in police operations. In previous news, Briefly News reported that suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu appointed a spokesperson as he prepared for the Madlanga Commission. Mchunu announced that he had appointed Sithembiso Mshengu to speak on his behalf following his appearance before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee.

