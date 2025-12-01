Former municipal manager accuses EMPD head of rape and sexual assault
- The former city manager of the City of Ekurhuleni, Imogen Mashazi, has accused the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department boss, Jabulani Mapiyeye, of sexual harassment
- Mashazi took the stand before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and testified about alleged corruption in the City of Ekurhuleni
- She also testified about how she responded to the allegations, and South Africans were not convinced by her allegations
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The City of Ekurhuleni's former Municipal Manager, Imogen Mashazi, alleged that the Chief of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), Jabulani Mapiyeye, sexually harassed members of the EMPD.
Mashazi appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 1 December 2025 at the Brigitte Mabandla College of Justice in Tshwane. She was testifying about the alleged corruption in the City of Ekurhuleni and the EMPD.
Mashazi testifies about EMPD boss
Mashazi testified that Mapiyeye allegedly abused his power by having sexual relations with subordinate EMPD members. She also alleged that he impregnated them and fathered some of their children. Mashazi added that women working at the EMPD would complain to her about having to sleep with Mapiyeye for promotions.
Mashazi added that Mapiyeye called those whom he promoted angels.
"The pattern of behaviour described is deeply troubling and reflects the systematic abuse of authority by the Chief of Police," she said.
Mashazi did not present any evidence to substantiate the claims.
What you need to know about the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
- North West businessman Brown Mogotsi testified that attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi Matlala was allegedly the Mamalodi serial killer, John Wick
- Mogotsi also alleged that KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Zulu king Misuzulu had links to the Central Intelligence Agency
- The South African Police Service's General Mary Motsepe testified that the Political Killings Task Team dockets did not gather dust in response to allegations Mkhwanazi made
- EMPD's spokesperson, Colonel Kelebogile Thepa, broke down while testifying about the blue lights scandal and an incident in which she survived an attack
- A witness alleged that Julius Mkhwanazi tampered with a dead body when he allegedly ordered EMPD officers to remove a dead body from a scene
Netizens slam Mashazi
South Africans slam Mashazi's conduct.
Motsok Modisane said:
"She was trying to be arrogant and now iit's getting hot in there, and she's starting to becone cool and colleted."
Edward Khupane said:
"I have never seen a witness that is so arrogant and self-centred like this lady. Her 'don't care' demeanour is so irritating. I just feel sorry for the judges to be treated in this manner."
Lunga Ngeiks said:
"She fumbles and mumbles like a four year-old. Her thought process is disorganised. She goes through phases of momory loss, so clearly she doesn't know what she's talking about."
Ramatee Ranala said:
"She si not answerinv the questions ashe is aked. Instead, she brings out the irrelevant information for the commission."
Coady Ortiz Mohlala said:
"She's trying too hard."
Commission hears how whistleblower was killed
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Commission heard how a whistleblower was murdered after exposing corruption in the EMPD. Jaco Hanekom was killed after he exposed corruption of several officers.
Hanekom provided footage of Mkhwanazi with officers who illegally confiscated copper cables in Meyerton, Sedibeng. The witnesses added that Hanekom died once the suspects were given bail after they were arrested.
