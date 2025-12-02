The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, began his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 2 December 2025

Mchunu was called to testify after he appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee, where he testified about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team

Mchunu said he was never accused of corruption throughout his career as a public servant in provincial and national government

Senzo Mchunu said he was never accused of corruption. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Police Minister Senzo Mchunu testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and said that he has never been accused of corruption throughout his career as a public servant.

Mchunu appeared before the Commission of Inquiry on 2 December 2025. The public hearings are being held at the Brigittew Mabandla Justice College. Mchunu responded to questions about his political career and said that he was never accused of being a corrupt official.

I was never corrupt: Mchunu

Mchunu said that throughout the various positions he occupied in provincial and national government, he had never been accused of corruption. He said KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's press briefing on 6 July 2025, in which he implicated Mchunu in police corruption, was the first time.

What did Mkhwanazi accuse Mchunu of?

Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu and suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya colluded to disband the Political Killings Task Team. He also alleged that Mchunu and Sibiya were part of a criminal cartel that allegedly infiltrated the country's criminal justice system. Mchunu denied the allegations. He, however, admitted to disbanding the Political Killings Task Team.

Senzo Mchunu testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

