The former South African Police Service's National Commissioner, Riah Phiyega, has spoken up after she was mentioned during the public hearings of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

This was after the recent witness alleged that attempted murder accused Vusimuzi Mtlala was at her house

The witness testified that when Matlala was arrested, he claimed that he was at the house of Phiyega, who denied that she met him

Riah Phiyega denied meeting Cat Matlala.

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The former national commissioner Riah Phiyega denied that she met the attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

In a statement she wrote, Phiyega said that she was stunned when a witness at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's public hearings on 30 October alleged that Matlala, who was arrested in May for the attempted murder of actress Tebogo Thobejane, she said that Matlala was never at her house on 14 May when he was arrested, nor did she ever meet him. She said the witness was fabricating the claim and said that she intends to challenge the allegations.

Witness X alleges link between Phiyega and Matlala

Witness C, who restifieed about Matlala's alleged connection to Phiyega, said that when Matlala was arrested in Sandton, he had come from Phiyega's house. The Witness also alleged that Matlala paid R150,000 to the daughter of Tiego Mabusela, who is also accused of attempting to murder Thobejane.

