The President of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, has been implicated in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

A witness who testified at the public hearings alleged that Malema has connections with alleged cartel boss Katiso Molefe

The witness said that Molefe and Malema are allegedly close friends, and Malema was also linked to suspended top cop General Shadrack Sibiya

Julius Malema is reportedly linked to the underworld. Image: @effonline/ X and Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — A witness testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's public hearings on 21 October 2025 alleged that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema is closely associated with suspected cartel boss Katiso "KT" Molefe.

According to IOL, the witness alleged that Malema was a close friend of Molefe, who is allegedly close to suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya. The witness continued his testimony in the public hearings, which were held at the Brigittew Mabandla Justice College. The witness said that a source connected the link between Malema, Sibiya, and Molefe.

This is a developing story.

