University of Johannesburg confirms resignaton of crime expert Calvin Rafadi
- Calvin Rafadi, the crime expert who was implicated at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, has resigned from the University of Johannesburg
- Rafadi was not a full-time employee at the University, and his resignation was being handled internally by the University
- South Africans weighed in on his resignation, and some shared their opinion on the depth of the infiltration of the criminal justice system
JOHANNESBURG — South Africans called for continued accountability after the University of Johannesburg (UJ) confirmed that forensic expert Calvin Rafadi resigned from his post as a research associate. This was after he was implicated in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
According to IOL, UJ spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen said that Rafadi was a research associate linked to one of the university's research chairs. The university is addressing the resignation, he said.
Rafadi and the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
WhatsApp messages allegedly between Rafadi and attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. Matlala was arrested and charged with allegedly trying to kill his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane.
The messages showed how Rafadi allegedly regularly asked for rent money, diesel, petrol, e-hailing rides, car repairs, and payments for his PhD studies. Witness X, who testified behind closed doors recently, made the revelations.
What you need to know about the Madlanga Commission
- The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry formally implicated businessman Brown Mogotsi and gave him a deadline to respond to the allegations against him
- Witness X exposed Matlala's conversations with the head of the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks, General Lesetja Senona
- Another witness whose identity was withheld testified about bribery attempts and threats made against investigators following Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart's death
- New evidence allegedly suggested that Katiso Molefe, who was arrested for the murder of DJ Sumbody and Swart, ordered Swart's hit
- The Madlanga Commission and Ad Hoc Committee investigated key revelations, including the depth of political interference in law enforcement
What did South Africans say?
Netizens commenting on Facebook questioned his expertise in crime.
Siwe TheArtisan Hlabangane said:
"Now we know how he became an expert."
Broke Mashonisa said:
"Now he's gonna need more favours than ever before."
Audrey Nchabeleng Tebeila said:
"You should hear him giving his analysis on Jerry Boshoga's case and you'll hear that he's not really an expert."
Lebogang Shocky Moa said:
"We are losing professionals who were placed in good positions because of greed."
Solomzi Matrose said:
"Thank you, General Mkhwanazi."
Ramaphosa to comment after Madlanga Commission concludes
In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would respond to allegations against him raised during testimonies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
Ramaphosa also said that he would respond to the allegations that witnesses at the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament raised against him in their testimonies.
