Madlanga Commission: New Evidence Alleges Katiso Molefe Ordered Hit On Engineer Armand Swart
- New evidence has emerged at the Madlanga Commission alleging that businessman Katiso "KT' Molefe ordered the hit on Armand Swart
- Swart was shot 23 times after he was mistaken for a colleague who blew the whistle on corruption at Transnet
- Cellphone records revealed that there was constant communication between Molefe and murder suspect Warrant Officer Michael Pule Tau
New evidence implicating Bussineman Katiso "KT' Molefe in the murder of engineer Armand Swart has come to light at the Madlanga Commission today, 20 October 2025. Witness A, an investigator involved in probing organised crime and part of the team investigating the murder of engineer Armand Swart, took the stand.
Evidence links Molefe to Swart's murder
Witness A testified that data records from five cellphones were obtained. The cellphones were recovered in Bramley and Klieprivier, Johannesburg. The witness said that Warrant Officer Michael Pule Tau's phone was the primary device that gave the investigators the lead.
Investigations revealed that there was constant communication between Pule and Molefe. The phone calls allegedly occurred four days before Swart was murdered. Molefe also allegedly received a phone call from an individual named Lerato, acting upon instructions from Tau to identify the person working for QTech. The contractor accused of fraud is a company doing business with Transnet, allegedly inflating prices for small engineering parts.
Wrong person allegedly killed
Swart’s murder was linked to three other killings. The suspects were arrested in Bramley while inside a Mercedes-Benz Viano that had been parked in the middle of the street.
Witness A also revealed that the Mercedes Viano, linked to Tau during his arrest in Bramley, was seen entering Katiso “KT” Molefe’s home a few days before Tau and several others were arrested by police. Three suspects, including a police officer, Warrant Officer Michael Pule Tau (54), Dany Floyd Mabusela (46), and Musa Kekane (36), have been charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms.
At the crime scene, police found four cellphones inside the Viano, one of which was a burner phone. None of the suspects claimed ownership of the burner phone. The other three devices were identified as belonging to Tau, Kekane, and Mabusela.
Two vehicles were identified in Vereeniging, where engineer Armand Swart was murdered. Investigations revealed that the suspects had scouted the area before carrying out the attack. It was later established that the suspects had killed the wrong person; Swart was not the whistleblower they believed they were targeting.
What do we know about Katiso Molefe?
Molefe was arrested at his Sandton, Johannesburg home on 21 July 2025. He was arrested while he was out on bail for the murder of Vereeniging-based engineer Armand Swart in April 2023.
Molefe appeared before the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on 22 July 2025 and was charged with the murder of DJ Sumbody. He was denied bail and was incarcerated at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre. This is the same prison where attempted murder accused Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala was held in custody.
Mckenzie denies knowing Katiso Molefe
Briefly News earlier reported that Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton McKenzie, has responded to a viral picture that resurfaced on social media.
A picture of McKenzie, his Deputy President Kenny Kunene, and a man mistaken for Katiso Molefe has spread like wildfire on social media. This comes after Kenny Kunene was found at the house of Katiso Molefe, who was arrested by police in connection with the murder of DJ Sumbody.
