The Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, spoke about the looting of the Tembisa Hospital, which occurred over a period of years

Whistleblower Babitha Deokaran exposed the looting of billions from the hospital before she was killed, and controversial businessman Hangewani Maumela was implicated in its looting

South Africans were not impressed by his views, nd many pointed the finger to his government's failure

GAUTENG — Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi spoke about the looting of the Tembisa hospital, which has lost more than R2 billion through dodgy contracts and irregularly awarded tenders.

According to eNCA, Lesufi said on 16 October that a forensic investigation had been launched after the province's head of the provincial department was suspended. He said that he felt let down. He remarked that when he was a footballer in Tembisa, he received medical assistance from Tembisa Hospital.

Panyaza speaks about Tembisa Hospital

Lesufi also said that to have a hospital of that magnitude experiencing the challenges it is experiencing not only hurts him but also disappoints him. He also said that the Special Investigating Unit has been given space to investigate the rampant looting.

Recent stories about Thembisa Hospital

In September, the Asset Forfeiture Unit seized vehicles and assets belonging to businessman Hangwani Maumela, who was linked to the looting of more than R2 billion from the Tembisa Hospital. These included luxury vehicles and properties. The Unit seized assets worth over R300 million.

The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motslaedi, was shocked by the looting of the Tembisa Hospital. He weighed in on the SIU's findings and condemned the looting.

The Special Investigating Unit also raided Maumela's home in October in Sandton. Johannesburg. The SIU seized more luxury vehicles and assets. Maumela continues to be the subject of their investigation.

South Africans roast him

Netizens commenting on Facebook blasted him.

Vumile Nkomo said:

"It's a probe until you get mentioned, then you get shocked."

Castillo Makena Wa Lekhosi said:

"I'm so surprised that a whole Premier doesn't know what's happening in his province."

Adrian Treyvellan said:

"Clearly did nothing about it until it was made public."

Jackpuzzle Ledwaba said:

"This happened under their watch. They were quiet."

Denise Veller said:

"It happened under the health department, which is under the government."

Rince Radingwana said:

"If they are not ashamed, they are not shocked or flabbergasted."

Celebrities react to Maunmela's house raid

In a related article, Briefly News reported that celebrities, including Sol Phenduka and Ntsiki Mazwai, reacted to the SIU's raid of Maumela's house. The SIU raided his house after they launched an investigation into his involvement in the looting of Tembisa Hospital.

Ntsiki Mazwai slammed Maumela and said the money for medicine allegedly funded his lifestyle. Sol Phenduka was heartbroken.

