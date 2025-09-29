Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has weighed in on the confirmation that over R2 billion was looted from the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found that three syndicates, including one linked to Hangwani Morgan Maumela and Vusi ‘Cat’ Matlala

South Africans were not impressed with the Minister of Health's reaction, saying that he was getting like President Cyril Ramaphosa

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said he was shocked by the R2 billion looting at Tembisa Hospital. Image: @Martin_Nel_99/ Frennie Shivambu

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has reacted with shock at the level of corruption witnessed at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) announced on Monday, 29 September 2025, that three coordinated syndicates were responsible for looting over R2 billion from the hospital.

SIU head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, confirmed in a special press briefing that one syndicate was linked to Hangwani Morgan Maumela and Vusi ‘Cat’ Matlala, the second was linked to Rudolf Mazibuko, while the third was linked to a Syndicate X. Maumela is related to Cyril Ramaphosa through marriage, but the president has distanced himself from the controversial businessman.

Dr Motsoaledi slams rampant corruption

In reacting to the news, the Minister of Health, who was part of the briefing, slammed the rampant corruption while praising whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran. Deokaran was assassinated in 2021 after exposing corruption at the hospital. The minister also noted that one government insider, who was known as Mr T, had to go into hiding because his life was threatened. He expressed frustration that those who wanted to silence them were living free lives and driving Lamborghinis.

“Now, what type of country are we going to become where the public servants are the ones that are in hiding, and the skabengas (thugs) are the ones driving Lamborghinis,” he asked.

Vusimuzi Cat Matlala is linked to one of the syndicates accused of looting over R2 billion from Tembisa Hospital. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Dr Motsoaledi comments on China’s approach to corruption

The Health Minister then addressed how China deals with corruption by executing guilty officials. The minister said he knew some would criticise him for sharing the sentiments, but he understood the country’s approach.

“When things like this happen, you start appreciating why the Chinese execute people, to remove them from society,” Dr Motsoaledi said.

He added that he knew South Africans could not do so, but he could appreciate why China would go to that extent.

What did the SIU report find?

The interim report by the SIU angered not only the minister but all South Africans, as it unearthed wholesale looting at the hospital. The investigation began in 2022 after Deokaran’s report detailed systemic abuse of the hospital’s supply chain processes, and originally centred around R850 million that was believed to have vanished.

"This staggering sum of money intended for the provision of healthcare at Tembisa Hospital to take care of the most vulnerable was instead ruthlessly siphoned off through a complex web of fraud and corruption, representing an egregious betrayal of the public trust," Mothibi said.

The SIU investigation not only agreed with Deokaran’s report but also found that 14 entities controlled by the Maumela and Matlala syndicate unlawfully benefited from contracts worth R415 million. It also found that 18 entities controlled by Mazibuko profited R300 million through irregular means.

How did South Africans react to Dr Motsoaledi’s comment?

Social media users were not impressed with the minister’s shocked reaction, noting that President Cyril Ramaphosa was often shocked by things happening in the country. Others stated that they weren’t surprised anymore and didn’t expect anything to be done while Ramaphosa was still leading the country.

Jennifer Stuart asked:

“Why is he shocked when he is the captain of the ship?”

Heidi Sampieri stated:

“We are also shocked that the minister was unaware.”

Mohau KaPaballo noted:

“Soon they will be able to provide much-needed electricity. The amount of shock that everyone is experiencing lately🤔.”

Aubrey Vukeya stated:

“Minister, you can't be as shocked as President Ramaphosa. Come on, minister, you can use different words.”

Johan Grassman added:

“They are always shocked to find out what every normal citizen already knows🤣.”

Lucas Bokaba exclaimed:

“In China, they execute you if you do that. I wish it could happen here.”

Tshepo Gift Nkutha stated:

“Same WhatsApp group with your president. We are not shocked at all.”

John Van Tonder suggested:

“Nothing will happen. Ramaphosa’s nephew is also involved there.”

Andre Aggies Fortuin stated:

“We not even shocked anymore. Tomorrow there will be a new story.”

