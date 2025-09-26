Three Tactical Response Team (TRT) officers in Gauteng were arrested in connection with a truck hijacking

Isaac Letlotlo, Oscar Mabunda and Itani Budeli were found with goods valued at R900,000 after they were traced by police

South Africans weighed in on the arrests, with many saying that they were not surprised that police officers were involved

Gauteng Tactical Response Team Officers Arrested for Truck Hijacking, South Africans Unsurprised

GAUTENG – The arrest of three police officers for hijacking has sparked mixed reactions online, but many were not surprised.

Isaac Letlotlo, Oscar Mabunda and Itani Budeli, who are from the Tactical Response Team (TRT), allegedly used a marked police vehicle to hijack a truck.

The officers, as per the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) disciplinary policy, will be charged internally.

When were the TRT officers arrested?

According to Gauteng Police Spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the three sergeants were arrested on 22 September after they were found with goods worth R900,000. They were nabbed in connection with a truck hijacking on 17 September, which happened at the Olifantsfontein Road off-ramp.

“The arrest was a result of intelligence-driven information. It is reported that the suspects used a marked vehicle during the commission of the crime,” Nevhuhulwi said.

The officers are from Alexandra, Diepsloot and Thembisa South, and the police vehicle they allegedly used belongs to the Thembisa South TRT.

How were officers apprehended?

The police traced and located the suspects thanks to the help of CCTV footage. The information led police to a house in Midrand Village where they found the suspects.

They were found in possession of a SAPS reflector jacket, two crime scene aprons, cellphones, clothes and a Nissan NP200. The confiscated items were valued at R900,000.

How did South Africans react to the arrests?

The news sparked mixed reactions on social media, as South Africans weighed in on the arrests.

Boli Amozane Thaps asked:

“How did Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi miss this? Eish, he was busy testifying. I forgot.”

Kagiso Pebe stated:

“I blame Senzo Mchunu.”

Lebogang John added:

“Criminals in blue.”

Darryl Robertson said:

“Good grief. It gets worse and worse in South Africa.”

Sbu Loyisa Gomazana Ntethe added:

“Poor cops. They still think Cele and Mchunu are in charge.”

Jimmy Andrews asked:

“Yoh, what is happening to our nation. Lawlessness is the order of the day.”

Vj Budhoo stated:

“I am not surprised. Criminals run the country, and its laws are made to protect the criminals. They will get a warning and be back at work. It happened before, but the president will have another inquiry. Lock them up and throw away the keys.”

Lorenzo La Kay said:

“This isn't even surprising at all. Most of them are criminals in uniform😒.”

Hawks arrest two officers

Briefly News reported that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) arrested two officers in KwaZulu-Natal.

The officers, one from Metro Police and the other from Crime Intelligence, were nabbed in connection with an assassination plot.

South Africans weighed in on the arrests and shared their thoughts on the issue of corrupt police officers within the force.

