The National Prosecuting Authority has recovered stolen state land worth over R140 million from businesses and individuals

The Asset Forfeiture Unit was granted an order to seize the land, which was unlawfully transferred, after the Special Investigating Unit launched an investigation

South Africans were puzzled that state land was transferred to private businesses, and some joked that KZN top cop General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi inspired the hard work

South Africans had questions after the NPA was granted an order to seize stolen government land. Images: Naruecha Jenthaisong and ER Productions Limited

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit was granted an order to reclaim government land worth R144 million that was illegally transferred to private individuals and businesses.

According to the South African Government News Agency, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigated several government properties that were transferred to private hands. These include Farm 4305 Randjesfontein, which is valued at R130 million, property in Hurlingham valued at R60 million, and property at Hyde Park valued at R81 million.

The forfeiture order also attached funds in various bank accounts belonging to the individuals who were implicated in the transactions.

NPA welcomes the order

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) applauded the order. The NPA Gauteng spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, said that criminal investigations into those who were involved in the theft were ongoing.

"The NPA welcomes this forfeiture order, which sends a strong message that individuals and entities will not be allowed to benefit unlawfully by defrauding the government," she said.

The Gauteng High Court granted the AFU an order to seize stolen land. Image: Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

Government assets seized after investigations

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) seized assets worth over R52 million from 22 senior Mpumalanga government officials and service providers on 23 July 2024. The seizures were part of a joint operation between the AFU, SIU,a nd the Hawks who were investigating a corrupt network which operated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former COO of the South African Broadcasting Corporation, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, was ordered to pay back R18 million to the public broadcaster in September 2024. Motsoeneng lost his appeal to dismiss the Gauteng High Court's decision to declare the R11.5 million he received as a success fee unlawful.

South Africans react

Nerizens discussed this seizure on Facebook.

Lulama Makunga asked:

"To whom was the R130 million farm transferred? We want the details, please."

Msasazi Bangiso said:

"Lord Mkhwanazi is working overtime."

Nkosilomusa Ngwenya said:

"They just recovered 0.00000000001% of the land."

Prince Skhosana asked:

"Will we see accountability on those who transferred it?"

Matseba Moabelo said:

"Since Mkhwanazi came out, the NPA is now active."

