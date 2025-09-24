The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, said that action must be taken against scholar drivers in Pietermaritzburg

This was after a third accident in less than a month involving learners, which involved four learners being injured

Duma said that the scholar transport must be audited and condemned the incident, and South Africans discussed his call for an audit

KZN MEC Siboniso Duma condemned another accident involving school children in Pietermaritzburg. Image: KZN Department of Transport

Source: Facebook

PIETERMARITZBURG, KWAZULU-NATAL — The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, condemned another accident involving scholar transport in Pietermaritzburg. This was after a group of children were injured in the latest accident on 22 September 2025. He also called for an audit into the scholar transport industry.

The KZN Department of Transport posted a statement from Duma. Duma said that four learners were injured after a scholar driver lost control of his taxi while speeding and collided with the guardrails. The driver escaped.

Duma slams video of kids pushing taxi

Duma was also furious after he received a video of children pushing a school transport vehicle. The video shows a group of primary school children pushing a taxi, which eventually grinds to a halt on the side of the road.

Watch the Facebook video here:

Duma said that scholar transport drivers and operators are enjoying virtual impunity while violating traffic rules. He said the Department of Transport is left with no option but to deal with the incident.

Duma announced that the department will work with all municipalities under the Umgungundlovu District to audit the private scholar transport sector. He also said that the Department will investigate how roadworthiness certificates were issued to some minibus taxis despite signs of clear road unworthiness.

The taxi and scholar industry in KZN will be subjected to an audit. Image: THEGIFT777

Source: Getty Images

Department to work with the association

Duma added that the department will also work with the Vehicle Testing Association (VTA) during the auditing of the industry. The department and the VTA will also collaborate to strengthen legislation governing the taxi and scholar transport industry, enforce stricter compliance, and issue biannual certificates of roadworthiness.

Accidents in Pietermaritzburg

Five children were killed and eight were injured when a taxi ploughed into a creche in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg, on 11 September 2025. The taxi reportedly lost control and its vehicle's brakes failed, and it crashed into the building. Eyewitnesses alleged that he jumped out of the window before the crash happened.

Less than 24 hours later, several school children were injured in another accident in Imbali involving a school transport. The taxi's brakes failed, and the driver lost control. Some pupils were able to jump out of the taxi before it crashed into the wall.

South Africans react

Netizens on Facebook were not impressed with the scholar transport industry.

Sphume Ndlovu said:

"Bring back the Taxi Recapitalisation Programme. Registered scholar trans[orters with operating permits must also scrap their vehicles that are not roadworthy, so they will utilize the funds to purchase decent vehicles."

Clinton Ross Josiah asked:

"Why did it have to be after many accidents that you decided to come after taxi drivers?"

Philisiwe Ndlela said:

"These uncles are going to injure our children."

Kerooshan Pather said:

"We are having endless issues with the scholar transport vehicles parking in our residential area in Lahore Road."

Ants Jean-Louis said:

"It's business as usual in South Africa. Sad."

Driver flees after 21 injured in crash

In a related article, Briefly News reported that another taxi driver fled the scene of an accident in Impendle. This was after 21 learners were injured in the crash.

The accident happened after the taxi veered off the road and plunged from the bridge. The taxi driver fled the scene.

