A fatal accident on the N1 near Bryanston, Johannesburg, left two people dead after a truck overturned

Investigations into the crash are ongoing, but it's understood that a truck overturned and spilt its load

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) advised motorists to find another route as the road was closed

Two people were killed after a truck accident on the N1. Image: @CityofJoburgEMS

GAUTENG – At least two people have been killed in an accident on the N1 near Bryanston, north of Johannesburg, on 26 September 2025. The victims passed away in the accident, which involved a tanker and two other vehicles on the N1 Northbound before Winnie Mandela Drive.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) confirms details of accident

According to the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), the truck overturned and spilt its load of cooking oil onto the roadway. The truck ended up going off the road and came to rest on the side of the road, down a small embankment.

Two occupants of the truck were declared dead at the scene. Investigations into the crash continue, but it’s believed that the truck collided with the two vehicles before it overturned.

The road was closed as officials tried to clear the scene, but Joburg Metro Police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they were confident of clearing it soon.

"Hopefully they will do their best to make sure that it is cleaned up as quickly as possible, but with the severity of that accident, it might take a bit of time, maybe an hour or an hour and a half or two hours."

South Africans bemoan latest truck accident

Social media users weighed in on the crash, with many expressing frustration that another truck was involved in a fatal crash.

Valecia Supra said:

“It is very concerning how many trucks on our roads are the cause of accidents.”

Colin Howard stated:

“This is what you get when you effectively remove the railway system from your transport grid. Overworked trucks, overworked drivers, and deteriorating roads.”

Coert Steenberg Engelbrecht asked:

“When is someone going to do something about all these truck accidents?”

Mo Molebatsi added:

“These trucks will finish us. Those who killed the railway system have blood in their hands, all because of greed.”

Michael-André Bergh asked:

“Have you noticed how many trucks there are on our highways? All lanes I might add. This is not new, and it will get worse.”

Admire Wa Ka Ngobeni stated:

“William Nicoll trucks are always involved in accidents. If they don’t spill dangerous chemicals, its oil.”

Other accidents on the country's roads

Briefly News reported that there have been numerous accidents on the country's roads involving trucks.

In August 2025, four people were killed when a truck and a car collided near Dokodweni, KwaZulu-Natal.

On 4 September 2025, a truck lost control on the N3 before crashing into at least 20 other vehicles.

On 14 September 2025, one person was killed following a multi-vehicle collision on the N3 highway.

