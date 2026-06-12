Benni McCarthy delivered a brutally honest assessment after Bafana Bafana's disappointing start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign

South Africa's defeat to Mexico sparked widespread debate over Hugo Broos' team selection, tactics and in-game decisions

With two crucial group-stage matches still to come, Bafana Bafana face mounting pressure to revive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages

South African football legend and Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy did not hold back after Bafana Bafana suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Thursday, 11 June 2026.

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy fired shots at Hugo Broos. Image:@bennimac17

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McCarthy, who was working as a pundit on SportyTV alongside fellow football legends Quintin Fortune and Aaron Mokoena, was left stunned as South Africa's World Cup campaign got off to a disappointing start.

Reflecting on the performance, McCarthy criticised both the team's approach and the tactical setup.

"We already started so negatively with a defensive shape and leaving two players up front," McCarthy said on SportyTV, as quoted by IOL.

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"So, the two players are supposed to play against their back four and the two midfielders that are incoming."

Benni McCarthy questions Bafana Bafana's tactical approach

McCarthy argued that Bafana Bafana were too defensive from the outset, with only Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners positioned high up the pitch while the rest of the team sat deep in their own half.

He questioned how South Africa was expected to build attacks under those circumstances, suggesting the setup left the side with little attacking threat.

McCarthy also called for a thorough review of the performance, saying the match exposed tactical shortcomings that need to be addressed if Bafana are to make the most of their talented attacking players. He further suggested that introducing creative players late in the match had little impact because the game had already slipped away.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is sitting on the bench. Image: Tom Weller

Source: Getty Images

Benni McCarthy highlights costly errors against Mexico

McCarthy also pointed to the opening goal as a turning point in the contest, believing Mexico capitalised on South Africa's attempt to play out from the back.

"We take up a good position, trying to play out from the back, but then, just look at that. It's almost like Mexico set up that trap for us to play there," added McCarthy.

"And then, for Ronwen's sake, if you're going to play there, make sure that the player is aware of what's going on behind him.

"You go one-nil down at that crucial stage, and then it's just downhill from there.

"It's a hard one to take. A lot of mistakes were made, so hopefully we can recover. We need to win one of the two games left because the third-placed team can still go through, so there is still an opportunity."

Captain Ronwen Williams was visibly disappointed after the defeat, reflecting on how everything had unravelled for the team.

Bafana Bafana will continue their Group A campaign next week, with South Africa facing Czechia in Atlanta on Thursday, 18 June. Mexico, meanwhile, will take on the Republic of Korea in Zapopan in the early hours of Friday, 19 June (South African time).

Andile Ncube slams Bafana Bafana

Briefly News previously reported that SABC Sport presenter Andile Ncube had harsh words for Bafana Bafana after their 2-0 defeat to Mexico on Thursday, 11 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News