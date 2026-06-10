WESTERN CAPE— Western Cape police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Parklands College head boy Connor Niske. Table View police opened a coroner’s inquest after the teenager died of a head injury in a nearby hospital during the early hours of Sunday morning.

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SAPS is probing Connor Niske's death. Image: Parklands College & Christopher Robin Pre-Primary

Source: Facebook

Western Cape police spokesperson Thembakazi Mpendukana confirmed the investigation. Images: Supplied

According to Maroela Media, reports indicate the teenager is believed to have taken his own life over the weekend. Niske's family has chosen not to share his cause of death yet, and the specific events leading up to the incident remain unclear. Parklands College announced his passing on Monday through a social media post, honouring the student who was also a gold recipient of the President’s Award.

Parklands College to host tribute assembly

The Cape Town private school will host a tribute assembly in honour of Niske on Friday, 12 June. The school community praised the head boy for his kindness, integrity, humility, enthusiasm, and dedication to serving others. School officials stated that Niske brought warmth and positivity to the campus, leaving a lasting impression on the community.

The upcoming assembly is scheduled to take place at 13:30 in Currie Hall at the Secondary Faculty. Parklands College has invited school alumni to join learners and staff to gather and celebrate Niske's life, leadership, and service. The school community remains focused on honouring the lasting impact the head boy had on the institution during his time there.

Stellenbosch mourns death of student

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Stellenbosch University mourned the death of Antonio Britto. The student died at the age of 22.

Source: Briefly News