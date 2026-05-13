The rugby community all over the world are mourning the death of South African union rugby star Kevin Buys

The Mzansi rugby star died at the age of 40 in the Western Cape, with the cause of his death yet to be made public

The report about the death of Buys gathered several condolences from rugby lovers and others on social media

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The South African rugby community has been thrown into mourning once again in 2026 after the death of Kevin Buys was confirmed on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

The SA rugby player who is from the Western Cape reportedly died in his home town at the age of 40, with the circumstances surrounding his passing not yet made known to the public.

South African union rugby star Kevin Buys passed away at the age of 40 in the Western Cape. Photo: CA Brive Rugby

Source: Facebook

Buys is a popular rugby player in South Africa, especially in the Western Cape. He is widely known for his commitment to sports, work ethic, competitiveness and discipline.

Away from the rugby field, people who knew the 40-year-old personally remembered him as down-to-earth, friendly and always willing to help others.

Many believe his impact reached well beyond the pitch, with his presence leaving a meaningful mark in changing rooms and rugby circles throughout the Western Cape and other parts of the country.

The South African rugby community recently lost former player Russell Nelson, who died in SA and also a young player who died during training.

Buys dies at age 40

French side CA Brive Rugby took to their official Facebook page to announce the death of Buys, while also sending their condolences to his family and loved ones.

The late South African rugby star spent six seasons with the French club and was France Champions in 2009.

"It is with great sadness that CA Brive has learned of the passing of Kevin Buys at the age of 40," the French rugby club's statement reads.

"Champion de France Espoirs with CA Brive in 2009, Kevin Buys wore the Brivist colours for six seasons. Engaged player and appreciated by all, he will leave the memory of a man deeply invested in his team and teammates.

"In this painful ordeal, the entire CA Brive sends its most sincere thoughts to his family and loved ones. 🖤"

Rugby fans pay tribute to Buys

As tributes continue to pour in, supporters and members of the rugby fraternity are keeping the Buys family in their prayers. His passing represents another heartbreaking moment for the rugby community.

Rugby lovers all around the world mourn the death of South African player Kevin Buys: CA Brive Rugby

Source: Facebook

Stéphane Bouysse said:

"RIP, a very brave guy, jovial, gone too young."

Daniel Chapoulie shared:

"Sincere condolences to his family. A good and nice player. Memory of a New Year's Eve, where he had come to spend it at Piet Marais's (house next to my mom's) with his brother Jandre Marais (Ubb) and Coetze pillar at the cab .... they were celebrating 31st in the backyard, little bbq, when it was 2 or 3 degrees, and they served us a South af alcohol at midnight, over the fence. It was super friendly."

Maité Charbonnel wrote:

"Kevin, you were one of my babies, one of my darlings. Why is life so rough this morning? Fly, fly to the rugby heaven where you will rest in peace! You will remain one of my most beautiful memories!"

Anthony Hall commented:

"Rest in peace, Kev. Condolences to your family on your passing. A gentle giant."

Jul Michaud added:

"So sad 😢 very glad I was able to share some moments with you in Brive. Such a sweet little fella. My deepest condolences to your family."

Ex-Sharks rugby star dies at 31

Briefly News previously reported that a former Sharks Rugby star has passed on after battling a health condition for over a decade.

The 31-year-old later reportedly lost his life two weeks after battling pneumonia, leaving behind his parents and siblings.

Source: Briefly News