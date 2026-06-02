Former Springboks World Cup-winning coach Jacques Nienaber has sparked speculation about his future in Ireland

The South African rugby tactician opened up about the challenges he has faced since joining Leinster, while addressing growing scrutiny surrounding the club

Rugby fans were divided by his comments, with some defending his record and others questioning his impact at the Irish giants

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South African rugby coach Jacques Nienaber could be considering a return home and a possible reunion with Rassie Erasmus and the Springboks after a candid press conference suggested he is unhappy in Ireland.

Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber after the Springboks won the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Image: Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

The former Springboks head coach, who worked alongside Erasmus during South Africa's successful 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup campaigns, sparked speculation about his future during a media briefing ahead of Leinster's Vodacom URC semi-final against the Stormers in Dublin on Saturday, 6 June 2026.

Nienaber aimed for sections of the Irish media and questioned whether he is truly appreciated at the club.

"I don't think people value me here. They don't," he said.

When asked whether he would remain at Leinster beyond the current season, Nienaber stopped short of giving a firm commitment.

"I hope so. Currently, I'm not sure, to be honest," he said.

The 53-year-old is contracted to the Irish province until the end of the 2026-27 season, having joined Leinster in 2023.

Jacques Nienaber blames media scrutiny

Nienaber placed much of the blame for the pressure surrounding coaches on the media, arguing that public scrutiny often influences decisions made by rugby administrators.

"People think coaches get fired by CEOs, but it's the pressure that builds up from outside that eventually forces decisions," said Nienaber.

He also referred to comments made by an Irish newspaper correspondent who had described his appointment at Leinster as "a deal with the devil".

Nienaber said the criticism had remained with him, explaining that negative narratives in the media can shape public opinion and ultimately place pressure on decision-makers. He added that he feels underappreciated despite what he believes has been a successful period with the club.

"I can only fight through results," he added.

"I've been here three years and we've been competing at the highest level every season."

As seen in the post below.

Leinster are the defending URC champions, and Nienaber and head coach Leo Cullen will be under pressure to retain the title and avoid further scrutiny.

Leinster senior coach Jacques Nienaber before the United Rugby Championship quarter-final match between Leinster and Lions at the Aviva Stadium. Image: David Fitzgerald

Source: Getty Images

Rugby fans react to Jacques Nienaber's comments

Several rugby fans shared their opinions on social media following Nienaber's remarks.

@andy_o_rugby:

"Peak Nienaber, blaming anything that goes wrong on the players and crying in the media the week of a semi-final."

@JoeB1234567:

"Feel like you deserve it, dude. We've shown nothing but love for Jerry Flannery and Felix Jones in SA from fans and journalists alike. You could have said he's underperforming or even downright bad. Calling it a pact with the devil was classless. Spread the love. Live in peace."

@FaadielZaindeen:

"Where did they end up in the European Championship? Are they in the URC semi-finals? Is he such a failure?"

@DoireSheridan:

"Thank you for helping to ensure accountability within the Leinster coaching ticket. Nienaber is so out of touch, it's actually unbelievable. He doesn't even have the honesty to face the people he is complaining about directly. We, the fans, are tired of his incompetence."

Heyneke Meyer in talks for return to SA rugby

Briefly News previously reported that Former Springboks head coach Heyneke Meyer could be on the verge of a coaching comeback in South Africa, with negotiations reportedly at an advanced stage.

The move would see the 57-year-old reconnect with familiar territory, a union that shaped the early part of his provincial career.

Source: Briefly News