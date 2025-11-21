Jacques Nienaber has opened up about his emotional ties to the Springboks despite his current role in Ireland

The former Bok boss suggested the door remains open for a potential return ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup

His long-term contract with Leinster and family priorities continue to shape his future, but his connection to South Africa’s national team remains strong

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has hinted that a reunion with the world champions could still be on the cards as the 2027 Rugby World Cup edges closer.

Now based in Dublin as Leinster’s senior coach, Nienaber admits the national team remains close to his heart even though his contract with the Irish club runs until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Jacques Nienaber worked alongside Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus from 2019 to 2023. Image: Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with SuperSport ahead of South Africa’s clash with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, Nienaber said he wouldn't rule out finding himself back alongside Rassie Erasmus in future. While he emphasised his full commitment to Leinster, he acknowledged that the Springboks still exert a strong emotional pull.

Leinster commitment and family priorities

Nienaber revealed that his decision to return to Ireland with his family was never about distancing himself from Test rugby.

Instead, it was shaped by the long-term plan he and Erasmus had when they first joined Munster in 2016, settling their children, securing passports, and potentially returning to the Boks for a future World Cup cycle.

He reflected on how life changed following the death of Munster head coach Anthony Foley, which shifted his perspective on planning and certainty. Nienaber said the tragedy made him appreciate the present moment and the opportunities he currently has at Leinster.

Jacques Nienaber and Siya Kolisi of South Africa pose with the Webb Ellis Cup during the South Africa Winners Portrait shoot after the Rugby World Cup Final. Photo: Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

Springboks connection still strong for former coach

Despite being grateful for his role in Ireland, Nienaber admits that the Springboks remain deeply meaningful to him. He said he misses the team environment and the people he worked with, emphasising the importance of staying innovative and adaptable if he hopes to remain relevant on the international stage.

Nienaber added that his future will ultimately unfold naturally as long as he continues to evolve as a coach and push himself creatively.

Erasmus and Nienaber have worked together

Nienaber and Erasmus first worked together at Munster before joining forces again in 2017, when Erasmus recruited him to the Springboks.

Nienaber went on to mastermind the Boks’ defence in 2019, playing a pivotal role in their World Cup triumph, before stepping up as head coach in 2023.

Despite Erasmus’ achievements, many analysts believe the Boks are missing the edge that came with Nienaber’s defensive systems and leadership. His absence, they argue, has left a gap in South Africa’s armoury.

Heyneke Meyer in talks for return to SA rugby

Briefly News previously reported that Former Springboks head coach Heyneke Meyer could be on the verge of a coaching comeback in South Africa, with negotiations reportedly at an advanced stage.

The move would see the 57-year-old reconnect with familiar territory, a union that shaped the early part of his provincial career.

Source: Briefly News