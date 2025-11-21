The Springboks are preparing for a high-stakes Test against Ireland in Dublin, aiming to break a long-standing losing streak

Coaches had the team study Ireland’s recent football match against Hungary as part of their strategic preparations

Head coach Rassie Erasmus stressed that while winning in Dublin is a priority, the focus is on progress and competitive performance rather than revenge

The Springboks' head coach, Rassie Erasmus, has revealed how the team has been preparing for this weekend's highly anticipated clash against Ireland at Aviva Stadium.

Erasmus named a formidable squad on Thursday, 20 November 2025, for duty on Saturday, 22 November, after resting most of the key starters in last weekend’s match against Italy.

The Boks have maintained a perfect record in November, defeating Japan, France and Italy. This unbeaten run is expected to boost their confidence ahead of the encounter with Ireland, who beat Australia last weekend. Pressure will be on the South Africans, as Ireland has proven to be a bogey side, having last lost to the Springboks in 2012.

Springboks watch football ahead of Aviva Stadium Test

Erasmus disclosed that coaches Jerry Flannery, Felix Jones and Paddy Sullivan had the Springboks squad watch Ireland’s football match against Hungary on Sunday, 16 November, as part of their preparations.

The head coach also admitted he had never won a match in Dublin. He recalled that even as Munster’s coach, his team lost to the Scarlets in the PRO14 final and to Saracens in the European Cup, while the Springboks have yet to win a Test in the Irish capital.

He explained that while the team was eager to “tick this box,” it was not about revenge. Erasmus described playing Ireland as exciting, citing the competitive environment against a side that has consistently been among the world’s top three teams. Beating Ireland in Dublin remains an elusive milestone for the Springboks.

Erasmus noted that misrepresenting records in the media could attract criticism. He reflected on earlier in the year when South Africa conceded a record against Australia at Ellis Park, before travelling to New Zealand to hand the All Blacks their biggest defeat in history.

He added that dwelling on past results could stall progress but expressed optimism that the team could finally claim a win in Dublin after Ireland had held the upper hand in recent encounters.

RG Snyman will celebrate a personal milestone, earning his 50th Test cap. He joins Kolisi and Erasmus, who recently marked his 50th Test match as coach during South Africa’s clash with France at the Stade de France.

After last weekend’s victory over Italy, Erasmus rested most of his first-choice players, planning to unleash them against Ireland. This side has historically posed challenges for the Springboks, having last beaten them in 2012.

The squad features two changes due to Lood de Jager’s suspension after receiving a red card against France. Ruan Nortje replaces de Jager in the starting lineup, while Kwagga Smith moves onto the bench.

