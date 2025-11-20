Rassie Erasmus has named a largely unchanged, experienced squad to take on Ireland this Saturday in Dublin

The Springboks last defeated Ireland in 2012, making this a high-stakes encounter as they look to overcome a historically challenging opponent

Erasmus has spoken on the physical demands of the match, noting that key players were rested last week to ensure they are ready for the challenge

The Springboks are set to face Ireland at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 22 November 2025, as part of the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour. Head coach Rassie Erasmus named a largely unchanged 23-man squad on Thursday, 20 November, led by Test centurion Siya Kolisi.

Rassie Erasmus

Source: Getty Images

RG Snyman will also celebrate a personal milestone, earning his 50th Test cap. He joins Kolisi and Erasmus, who recently marked his 50th Test match as coach during South Africa’s clash with France at the Stade de France.

After last weekend’s victory over Italy, Erasmus rested most of his first-choice players, planning to unleash them against Ireland. This side has historically posed challenges for the Springboks, having last beaten them in 2012.

The squad features two changes due to Lood de Jager’s suspension after receiving a red card against France. Ruan Nortje replaces de Jager in the starting lineup, while Kwagga Smith moves onto the bench.

Canaan Moodie has been shifted to the wing to cover for the injured Kurt-Lee Arendse, who has returned to South Africa after sustaining a concussion. Cheslin Kolbe and Cobus Reinach will each play their 49th Tests for South Africa, approaching their own milestones.

Rg Snyman

Source: Getty Images

Springboks starting XV and bench for the Ireland test

Boan Venter and Thomas du Toit will anchor the front row alongside hooker Malcolm Marx, with Eben Etzebeth and Pieter Nortje starting in the second row. The back row will feature captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Jasper Wiese, forming a powerful pack.

In the backline, Reinach will pair with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at scrum-half, while Cheslin Kolbe and Jaden Moodie cover the wings. Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel will partner in midfield, with Damian Willemse at fullback.

The bench includes Johan Grobelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, and Wilco Louw as the replacement front row. RG Snyman will provide lock cover, with Kwagga Smith available at loose forward. Nicolaas Esterhuizen adds versatility across flanker and centre, complemented by specialist backs Grant Williams and Manie Libbok.

Erasmus explained that most of the squad was rested against Italy to recover from the physically demanding match against France. He added that most players have faced Ireland in Dublin, at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and in the Castle Lager Incoming Series, giving them a clear understanding of the challenge ahead.

The Springboks coach praised Snyman for reaching his 50th Test cap in the same city where he plays for Leinster. Erasmus described him as a great player and team man, noting that, but for injuries, he would have achieved the milestone sooner. Looking ahead, Erasmus expects a physically demanding and testing encounter against Ireland.

