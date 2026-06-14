FINLAND— Finland’s legal mandate requiring employers to grant a four-week summer holiday and a corresponding holiday bonus has positioned the Nordic country as a prominent alternative destination for skilled South African professionals. Under the Finnish Annual Holidays Act, employees are entitled to consecutive leave between May and September, alongside a holiday bonus typically worth half their monthly salary.

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Finland is luring South Africans. Image: Mlenny

Source: Getty Images

According to BusinessTech, data from recruitment platforms and labour market analysts showed that Finland is actively targeting South Africans to resolve critical domestic skill shortages. The country's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment listed over 50 in-demand occupations, focusing heavily on engineering, healthcare, and technology. To streamline immigration for highly skilled specialists, the Finnish government implemented a fast-track residence permit process that delivers application outcomes within 14 days.

Finland targets South African professionals to fill local vacancies

The minimum monthly salary threshold for these specialist roles sits at approximately €3,937, with tech sectors offering significantly more. English serves as the primary corporate language within major multinational firms and startups located in cities like Helsinki and Tampere, removing the requirement for Finnish language proficiency. Local support structures, including Team Finland South Africa in Pretoria, help facilitate these professional relocations.

Additional corporate benefits commonly extended to international recruits include comprehensive relocation assistance packages, subsidised meal and transport vouchers, and employer-funded private occupational healthcare services. The current South African expatriate population in Finland is estimated between 1,000 and 1,500 individuals.

Source: Briefly News