Keisha Lee Samuel was shot and killed after a gunman allegedly targeted her instead of her boyfriend during a random attack

Three suspects have since been arrested in connection with the killing, which her mother believes was gang-related

A community leader and the Police Portfolio Committee chairperson have both raised alarm over escalating gang violence in the province

A teenager was killed in a random shooting. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — The grief of losing 18-year-old Keisha Lee Samuel did not fully take hold for her mother, Wendy Samuel, until she walked into a funeral parlour to begin making burial arrangements for her daughter. Samuel is one of 100 people who were killed in one week.

According to eNCA, Wendy Samuel told how Keisha had simply gone out to a nearby shop to buy hot chops when a gunman opened fire. The attacker had allegedly intended to shoot Keisha's boyfriend, but when the boyfriend fled into a neighbouring yard, the gunman turned on Keisha instead. She was struck by the gunfire and killed. Wendy Samuel remembered her second-eldest daughter as a young woman who kept to herself and avoided conflict in the streets. Three people have since been arrested in connection with the shooting. Samuel believes the killing was gang-related.

Cape Flats gang violence claims younger victims

Lynn Phillips, a community leader with the Cape Flats Safety Forum, said gang recruitment is pulling in increasingly younger members as socioeconomic pressures drive vulnerable youth toward criminal networks. Phillips noted that young people are often paid to carry out hits, and that those who decline gang membership frequently become targets themselves.

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Police Portfolio Committee chairperson Ian Cameron reported that more than 100 murders were recorded in the Western Cape over the course of a single week, with gang activity linked to a significant number of those deaths. Recently, two teenagers were killed in a gang-related shooting in Mitchells Plain. Cameron said the Operation Prosper approach is not producing the results required and called for a revised strategy alongside expanded policing powers to address the crisis.

More children are being recruited into gangs. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

New commissioner sets gang violence as priority

The newly appointed Western Cape police commissioner has identified gang violence as a top priority and confirmed that a dedicated operational plan is now in place to tackle the problem. Keisha's death has become one of the latest in a pattern of gang-related killings that continue to devastate Cape Flats communities, leaving families to grieve losses that, for many, arrive without warning on an ordinary afternoon.

Man shot dead inside Table View restaurant

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent murder investigation following the shooting of a 33-year-old man inside a Cape Town restaurant. The incident, which occurred in broad daylight, has sparked fear and frustration among South Africans, prompting a national debate on the rising crime rates in the city.

Source: Briefly News