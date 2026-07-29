Sand sculptor Lanele Xaba, known as John English, was arrested at Fish Hoek Beach over an unresolved busking permit dispute during the last weekend of June

According to reports, Xaba says busking permits force artists to move every 45 minutes, making it impossible to complete large, detailed sand sculptures properly

Police also discovered an outstanding 2022 warrant linked to a separate permit dispute in Strand before releasing him on Monday

Pictures of Lanele Xaba circulating online. Images: CapeTownEtc and TV 47

Source: UGC

Lanele Xaba, known as John English, spent a weekend in custody after police arrested him at Fish Hoek Beach over an ongoing dispute about busking permits. The arrest happened during the last weekend of June, and he was only released the following Monday.

Xaba is known for building detailed sand sculptures using just a bucket, a spade and a plastic teaspoon. He believed he needed a busking permit, but that permit forces artists to move their work every 45 minutes. That rule makes it impossible to finish large, detailed sculptures on the beach.

Sand sculptor’s permit troubles land him behind bars

According to multiple reports, authorities reportedly suggested Xaba apply for an events permit instead of a busking one. During his arrest, police said he was not complying with permit rules and that his sculpting was causing sand to blow around nearby.

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While processing his case, officers also found an outstanding warrant linked to a 2022 permit dispute in Strand. Xaba was held over the weekend before he was finally released on a Monday morning.

A video shared by Newsroom SA on Facebook detailed his weekend arrest and ongoing permit troubles. The clip quickly spread online, with many South Africans questioning why sand art requires this much red tape.

Commenters flooded the post, many finding the situation hard to believe. Several joked that toddlers building sandcastles should be arrested next for the same offence. Others asked why wind causing sand to blow isn’t the real target of enforcement.

See the report below:

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Source: Briefly News