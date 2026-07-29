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“This Is Madness”: Mzansi Outrage as Fish Hoek Sand Sculptor Arrested Over Permit Dispute
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“This Is Madness”: Mzansi Outrage as Fish Hoek Sand Sculptor Arrested Over Permit Dispute

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read
  • Sand sculptor Lanele Xaba, known as John English, was arrested at Fish Hoek Beach over an unresolved busking permit dispute during the last weekend of June
  • According to reports, Xaba says busking permits force artists to move every 45 minutes, making it impossible to complete large, detailed sand sculptures properly
  • Police also discovered an outstanding 2022 warrant linked to a separate permit dispute in Strand before releasing him on Monday

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Lanele Xaba
Pictures of Lanele Xaba circulating online. Images: CapeTownEtc and TV 47
Source: UGC

Lanele Xaba, known as John English, spent a weekend in custody after police arrested him at Fish Hoek Beach over an ongoing dispute about busking permits. The arrest happened during the last weekend of June, and he was only released the following Monday.

Xaba is known for building detailed sand sculptures using just a bucket, a spade and a plastic teaspoon. He believed he needed a busking permit, but that permit forces artists to move their work every 45 minutes. That rule makes it impossible to finish large, detailed sculptures on the beach.

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Sand sculptor’s permit troubles land him behind bars

According to multiple reports, authorities reportedly suggested Xaba apply for an events permit instead of a busking one. During his arrest, police said he was not complying with permit rules and that his sculpting was causing sand to blow around nearby.

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While processing his case, officers also found an outstanding warrant linked to a 2022 permit dispute in Strand. Xaba was held over the weekend before he was finally released on a Monday morning.

A video shared by Newsroom SA on Facebook detailed his weekend arrest and ongoing permit troubles. The clip quickly spread online, with many South Africans questioning why sand art requires this much red tape.

Commenters flooded the post, many finding the situation hard to believe. Several joked that toddlers building sandcastles should be arrested next for the same offence. Others asked why wind causing sand to blow isn’t the real target of enforcement.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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