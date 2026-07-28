Seemah opened up about a dark period in her life during the latest episode of the Not Sorry podcast

The popular TikTok creator and podcaster revealed her drinking spiralled after a painful personal situation

Fans flooded the comments defending MacG after Seemah's confession shed new light on her exit from Podcast and Chill

Mzansi has praised MacG for not airing Seemah’s work offences. Image: seemah, macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Popular TikToker and content creator Seemah has gone viral after making a raw, emotional confession on the Not Sorry podcast, admitting she was fired from Podcast and Chill after repeatedly showing up to work drunk. The clip, shared on TikTok on 27 July 2026, was filmed at the Spotify Podcast Studio in Joburg and quickly set the internet ablaze.

In the candid interview, Seemah described a downward spiral that began after a personal heartbreak.

"Month three comes, she's at clubs, climbing on tables. I'm dancing the whole day," she recalled, before things took a darker turn. "I get to work drunk. I get to work like keya gowa. Like it's either I'm sad, or I'm drunk as hell, or I'm like, I'm a mess."

Seemah admits she got fired from MacG's network

The social media personality went on to confirm what many fans had long speculated about. "And then I got fired. If I let myself be, I've got fired from that because it's like, hey, yoh, like, Eish, we can't have this," she said. Despite the firing, Seemah struck a relatively hopeful note, saying she feels she is in a better headspace now, though she acknowledged her relationship with alcohol is still something she is working through.

The confession sparked a wave of support for Podcast and Chill host MacG, who had previously described Seemah's departure simply as her having "left." Many fans felt his discretion reflected well on him as a boss.

Watch Seemah's confession on the Not Sorry podcast:

Mzansi reacts to the viral clip

The comment section was divided between praise for Seemah's honesty and sympathy for those who were previously blamed for her exit. Here is what people had to say:

@Shigola said:

"But MacG and Sol drink every day at work"

@lhilhi was impressed:

"Mac G protected her 😭🥹"

@Proliferator clarified:

"Coming to work drunk and drinking on the job are two different things, btw."

Mzansi praised MacG for not airing Seemah’s dirty laundry. Image: seemah

Source: Instagram

@Zwelibanzi Radebe🇿🇦 asked:

"The secret about the Podcast and Chill network, don't get drunk by yourself, rather get drunk at work."

@Khaliii🫧 shared:

"Ohw she is taking accountability 🤗"

@Favourite Ntisane❤️added:

"The fact that MacG didn't expose her is commendable 🥹 we were all under the impression that she resigned - must be a good working space. If it were a corporate Neketlo Kenya CV"

Seemah opens up about painful childhood

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Seemah Mangolwane opened up about a painful topic on the Not Sorry podcast.

The TikTok content creator and podcast co-host delved into her childhood and having to deal with a verbally abusive mother.

Source: Briefly News