Slik Talk posted a fiery video calling out MacG for dismissing Seemah from the Podcast and Chill network over alcohol-related issues

The commentator pointed out that MacG himself had a well-known history with alcohol, calling the firing a hypocritical and damaging business decision

Slik Talk also took aim at Seemah's replacements, Zille and Yanda Woods, claiming neither has the star power to carry the platform

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Slik Talk weighed in on MacG dismissing Seemah from 'Spreading Humours'. Image: s.eemah_x/Instagram, Slik Talk/YouTube, macgunleashed/Instagram

Source: UGC

Social media commentator Slik Talk has come out swinging against MacG, accusing the South African podcasting heavyweight of hypocrisy after firing Seemah from the Podcast and Chill network over her drinking behaviour. The clip, posted on 27 July 2026, quickly gained traction online and reignited the debate around Seemah's exit.

In the selfie-style commentary video, Slik Talk did not hold back. He argued that Seemah's talent far outweighed any personal struggles she was going through, and that MacG should have handled the situation privately rather than cutting ties altogether.

"Seemah has her problems, she has her issues, but one thing you cannot deny is Seemah is talented," Slik Talk said before adding, "So for you to fire her because she was drinking too much? MacG, you also were drinking too much in the past."

He recalled a specific incident at a New Era event where he alleged MacG was visibly intoxicated, using it to hammer home what he described as a deeply inconsistent standard. He suggested a mentorship approach would have been more appropriate:

"You could have pulled her to the side like an older brother and said, 'Seemah, listen. Things are getting out of hand. This is what I need you to do'."

Slik Talk's verdict on Zille and Yanda Woods

Slik Talk reserved particularly sharp words for the personalities who have stepped into Seemah's role. While he acknowledged that Zille comes across as likeable, he described him as "politically correct" and lacking any real edge as a broadcaster.

His assessment of socialite Yanda Woods was even harsher.

"Yanda Woods has the personality of a dead fish," he said flatly, adding that nobody would finish a two-hour conversation with her feeling genuinely entertained.

He argued that Seemah was the network's cash cow, and that losing her was a strategic blunder the platform may struggle to recover from.

Watch Slik Talk's full commentary on Seemah's firing below:

Mzansi weighs in after Slik Talk slams MacG

The video divided opinion sharply, with many South Africans sharing their own take on the firing:

@tshepo_wealth wrote:

"How embarrassing is it that a grown man is trying to attack kids' self-esteem who respect their work? It's unfortunate that Seemah was indeed a great feature to the show but had internal problems, so does this mean the network must overlook that just because she is a star."

@RSeraki argued:

"You guys are forgetting that's a business; regardless of being drunk at work, she said she was not happy most of the time, which will affect everyone on the show."

@Maserame2026 offered a different take:

"I don't think it was MacG, I think it was Bala (the CEO) 😭"

@sakhile20213680 drew a distinction that many appeared to agree with:

"Coming to work drunk and drinking at work are 2 different things."

Slik Talk explained why MacG was wrong to fire Seemah. Image: s.eemah_x, podcastandchillnetwork

Source: Instagram

Seemah opens up about painful childhood

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Seemah Mangolwane opened up about a painful topic on the Not Sorry podcast.

The TikTok content creator and podcast co-host delved into her childhood and having to deal with a verbally abusive mother.

Source: Briefly News